Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, Not Right Choice Of Nigerians – Pastor Giwa; VP Shettima Arrives Rome For UN Food Systems Summit

Tinubu, Not Right Choice Of Nigerians -Pastor Giwa

Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa on Sunday said he was not expecting anything tangible from the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

He declared that President Tinubu was not the choice of Nigerians in the last presidential election.

Addressing members of his church in Akure on Sunday, Pastor Giwa alleged that the candidate whom Nigerians voted for was deliberately rigged out.

But the maverick cleric challenged President Tinubu to prove his critics wrong by turning around the socio-economic situation in the country earnestly.

Speaking on state of the nation, he warned those who put their trust in Tinubu’s governmenti would be disappointed.

The cleric said: “I’m not surprised seeing President Tinubu’s administration fading. I told you Nigeria would go from bad to worse under him.

“They have brains, but they cannot figure out what to do for the betterment of the people and the country at large. Are we beggars that you will be paying N8,000 monthly? Don’t treat Nigerians the way you see them.

VP Shettima Arrives Rome

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Rome to represent President Bola Tinubu at the United Nations Food Systems Summit

The event will hold from Monday, July 24, to Wednesday, July 26.

It is his first official visit to Rome since taking office.

Tragedy: Pregnant woman, three children, 16 others die in Ondo tanker fire

A pregnant woman, three children and 18 others were reportedly roasted to death after a tanker exploded at Ore, in Odigbo council area of Ondo state.

Reports had it that the victims were scooping fuel after a petrol tanker fell and spilled it’s contents and exploded after the driver lost control.

The incident, it was gathered happened along Showboy road, opposite Optima filling station in Ore, Sunday evening.

Vanguard was informed that the fire was ignited by a spark from a phone of the persons scooping fuel that spilled from the tank.

An eye witness account said that they were inside the church when the tanker fell and spilled its contents on the road.

The source who identified himself as Cyriacus said many persons rushed to scoop fuel from the tanker despite being warned by the pastor in the church.

According to him “We were inside the church when we heard that tanker fell.

” The rain was also falling. People were taking fuel when fire started after a spark from a phone.

“Three children died and we have counted over 15 bodies. A pregnant woman that wanted to buy the fuel also died. The money is still with her.”

103 Recovered Bodies Not Lekki Tollgate Victims_Lagos

The Lagos State Government has approved mass burial for 103 corpses recovered in the wake of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests, demanding the disbandment of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The government, however, stressed that the 103 corpses were not recovered from the Lekki tollgate.

The PUNCH reports that the protracted nationwide #EndSARS protest occasioned violence with loss of lives in Lagos, which was the epicentre of the protest.

Of note was the alleged killing of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate by soldiers on the night of October 20, 2020, with the state setting up a commission of inquiry to probe the allegation.

In a statement on Sunday, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, confirmed the authenticity of a leaked letter indicating planned mass burial for 103 corpses.

The letter, dated July 19, 2023, emanated from the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency and was addressed to the Ministry of Health.

The letter, signed by the Director-General of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, Mr. Onafowote Idowu, revealed the approval of the sum of N61,285,000 for the mass burial.

