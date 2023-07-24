Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, Not Right Choice Of Nigerians—Pastor Giwa; Nigeria Has Failed Africa—OBJ

Tinubu, Not Right Choice Of Nigerians -Pastor Giwa

Photo Credit: Independent NigeriaSenior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa on Sunday said he was not expecting anything tangible from the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

He declared that President Tinubu was not the choice of Nigerians in the last presidential election.

Addressing members of his church in Akure on Sunday, Pastor Giwa alleged that the candidate whom Nigerians voted for was deliberately rigged out.

But the maverick cleric challenged President Tinubu to prove his critics wrong by turning around the socio-economic situation in the country earnestly.

Speaking on state of the nation, he warned those who put their trust in Tinubu’s governmenti would be disappointed.

The cleric said: “I’m not surprised seeing President Tinubu’s administration fading. I told you Nigeria would go from bad to worse under him.

“They have brains, but they cannot figure out what to do for the betterment of the people and the country at large. Are we beggars that you will be paying N8,000 monthly? Don’t treat Nigerians the way you see them.

Nigeria has failed Africa — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria has failed the African continent specifically, and the world at large.

Obasanjo stated this in Abuja while giving the keynote address at the public presentation of the book titled, “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa,” written by former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who also served as Minister of Finance, Olusegun Aganga.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Olawale Edun, unveiled the book.

Obasanjo said, “Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.”

He, however, added that “what Segun (Aganga) has tried to identify, itemise and recommend in his book is the way forward.

“But the beginning of charting a new course for ourselves is to admit our failure because we have not always put the round peg in the round hole.

“We are carried along by ego and emotion of self, selfishness and self-centeredness, ethnic and religious jingoism, with total lack of understanding of the world we live in and gross misunderstanding of what development entails and how to move fast and continuously on the trajectory of development.”

Obasanjo identified two of the major issues that were interrelated in terms of factors for all-round development.

Tribunal Sacks LP Reps Member

Ndudi Elumelu of PDP has floored Mr. Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State.

The tribunal on Monday nullified the election of Mr. Okolie as member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Workers Kick As Governors Borrow N2.2tn From Banks

Amid worsening revenue challenges, state governments’ indebtedness to commercial banks has risen to N2.2tn, findings by The PUNCH have shown.

The latest data from the quarterly statistical bulletin of the Central Bank of Nigeria, obtained by our correspondents, showed that states and LGAs owed banks about N2.21tn as of March 2023.

CBN data also revealed the states’ indebtedness rose from N1.97tn to the current figure, indicating an increase of about N240bn within the period under review.

Reacting to the development, state government workers and pensioners’ unions lambasted governors, saying the rising borrowing by governments had only worsened the finances of the states.

The National Union of Local Government Employees and state chapters of the National Union of Pensioners said the bank’s loans did not translate to better infrastructure and improved welfare for workers and pensioners.

Meanwhile, The PUNCH further observed the borrowing from banks was about 40.33 per cent of N5.48tn sub-national debt.

Data from the Debt Management Office showed that the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory owed about N5.48tn as of March 31, 2023.

This was an increase of 13.22 per cent from N4.84tn domestic debt as of March 31, 2022.

Lagos was the top debtor with about N812.38bn as of March 31, 2023.

It was followed by Ogun (N293.2bn), Rivers (N255.51bn), Akwa Ibom (N206.64bn), and Imo (N202.55bn). Jigawa had the least domestic debt of N43.59bn as of March 31, 2023.

It was followed by Kebbi (N60.94bn), Katsina (N62.37bn), Nasarawa (N71.45bn), and Ondo (N75.51bn).

Meanwhile, about 25 states in Nigeria suffered a drop in their internally generated revenue in the first quarter of 2023, according to the budget implementation report of states analysed by The PUNCH.

