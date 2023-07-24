Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Not Right Choice Of Nigerians-Giwa, Trump Receives $5.75m In Royalties

Tinubu, Not Right Choice Of Nigerians -Pastor Giwa

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa on Sunday said he was not expecting anything tangible from the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

He declared that President Tinubu was not the choice of Nigerians in the last presidential election.

Addressing members of his church in Akure on Sunday, Pastor Giwa alleged that the candidate whom Nigerians voted for was deliberately rigged out.

But the maverick cleric challenged President Tinubu to prove his critics wrong by turning around the socio-economic situation in the country earnestly.

Speaking on state of the nation, he warned those who put their trust in Tinubu’s governmenti would be disappointed.

The cleric said: “I’m not surprised seeing President Tinubu’s administration fading. I told you Nigeria would go from bad to worse under him.

“They have brains, but they cannot figure out what to do for the betterment of the people and the country at large. Are we beggars that you will be paying N8,000 monthly? Don’t treat Nigerians the way you see them.

Trump receives $5.75m in royalties for book featuring largely photos

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Former US Donald Trump received $5.75 million in royalties over the past 18 months for “Our Journey Together,” a coffee-table book of photos from his presidency.

The former president used a private family company to publish a work of mostly taxpayer-subsidised material, then boosted sales with donor funds.

According to Forbes, Trump, in a financial released last week, reported $5.75 million in royalties in connection with a publishing agreement for “A MAGA Journey.”

That title was the initial name for “Our Journey Together,” which largely displays photos by Trump’s official White House photographer.

The images were already in the public domain and available for anyone to use, but the report said Trump added his own captions.

A spokesperson for his publisher, a company co-founded by him and a former campaign staffer named Sergio Gor, said “Our Journey Together” sold more than 500,000 copies.

The representative, however, refused to offer documentation to back up that figure, which Forbes was unable to independently verify.

NPD BookScan, an industry data service, tracked 10,200 sales at retailers through January 2023 and does not track purchases directly from a book’s website, which appears to have been a major sales avenue for “Our Journey Together.”

Shockwaves Over Another Round Of Fuel Price Hikes

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The much feared continued rise of fuel prices and the concomitant hike in transport, products and services are here. For the second time since the removal of petroleum subsidy, pump prices of petrol shot up on Tuesday when the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and other oil marketers suddenly effected price adjustment. In Abuja and Ondo State, for instance, the cost of petrol jumped from about N537/litre to between N617 and N630/litre, forcing the cost of transportation to skyrocket within hours, causing thousands of commuters to become stranded in many places. The price change has stirred bitter reactions across the country but it would seem, as some industry stakeholders have said, the beginning of further petroleum price hikes.

The NNPCL and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority explained that the price change was caused by market forces since the commodity had been fully deregulated but individuals and organisations have expressed frustration over the sharp increase in the cost of the product. Independent oil marketers confirmed the increase in the cost of the commodities why the shift in price by NNPCL stations was an indication of a rise in the pump price of PMS. The rise in the cost of crude oil in the international market has also triggered further hike in petrol price, as crude is the product from which PMS and other refined petroleum products are produced.

Atiku Cries Out Over Plot To Undermine Judiciary, Democracy

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – The former Vice Presi­dent and presidential candidate of the Peo­ples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has cried out over an alleged plot to undermine the nation’s judicia­ry and democracy.

He has, however, called on Nigerians to be vigilant and put the international community on the alert.

Atiku pointed out that since the conclusion of the presiden­tial election in February and the attendant controversies follow­ing it, there had been unfortu­nate developments that had been saddening to many Nigerians.

Photo Credit: Google

Crownprincess (

)