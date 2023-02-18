Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Not Overambitious, Didn’t Just Wake Up To Say ‘It’s My Turn’ – Wife, Trump To Visit Ohio After Toxic Train Derailment

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Not Overambitious, Didn’t Just Wake Up To Say ‘It’s My Turn’ – Wife

Photo Credit: Leadership

Wife of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said her husband is not driven by overambition to contest for the 2023 presidency.

According to her, for the past 20 years, Tinunu has not contested any election since 2003, and as such he did not just wake up and say “it is my turn”.

Speaking at the pre-election strategic meeting of APC zonal, state and local government women leaders in Abuja on Friday, Senator Remi said Tinubu was only trying to reap what he had sown over the years.

She said her husband is eminently qualified to administer the country effectively insisting that he remains the most acceptable candidate for the position.

Trump To Visit Ohio After Toxic Train Derailment

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Former President Trump will travel to East Palestine, Ohio next week to visit the area and members of the community as they grapple with the aftermath of the train derailment that led to a large release of toxic chemicals, Fox has learned.

Photo Credit: Google ﻿

A source familiar with the former president’s plans told Fox that Trump plans to travel to East Palestine on Wednesday to meet with members of the community.

The source said Trump has a strong relationship with the people of Ohio.

APC chairman, Govs meet Sunday

Photo Credit: The Nation

A crucial meeting between the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Governors elected under the platform of the party holds on Sunday.

The notice of the meeting was contained in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka in Abuja on Friday night.

The high-level meeting is coming ahead of the Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for next Saturday.

2023: Election Will Hold, Buhari Not Working Towards Interim Govt – Presidency

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The Presidency has debunked the reports claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government.

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, denied the rumours in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement partly read, ”Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda Chief of Adolf Hitler said ‘‘Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth’’. This was in the 1930s, before the internet was birthed.

