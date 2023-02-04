Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Not Desperate To Be President—Tolu Bankole, 41 Guards Killed In Kastina Attack

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Not Desperate To Be President—Bankole

A member of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Tolu Bankole, on Friday described the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a patriot interested in the wellbeing of the masses.

Bankole, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Tinubu’s concern over the lingering fuel crisis and the scarcity of the new naira notes, depicted him as one not desperate to be President.

The disability rights advocate said, “The strong position expressed by our party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a show of commitment to a better Nigeria and her endless possibilities.

41 Guards Killed In Kastina Attack

Facts emerged on Friday that terrorists killed 41 guards and injured two others in an ambush on Thursday in the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A statement on the incident by the spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, on Friday confirmed the incident.

The statement read, “On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at about 11pm, terrorists in their numbers, shooting indiscriminately with AK 47 rifles, attacked the house of one Alhaji Muntari at Unguwar Audu Gare, Kandarawa, Bakori Local Government Area and rustled 50 cows and 30 sheep.

Ask Malami about sale of 48m barrels of crude, Interpol tells Reps

THE Head of the National Central Bureau (NCB) of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), Garba Baba Umar, says the House of Representatives should direct enquires over the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015, to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

He said this when he appeared before the House ad-hoc Committee investigating the matter. The Committee is also probing crude oil export from 2014 to date.

The Committee was questioning the Interpol boss for going after whistleblowers who exposed the alleged illegal sale of 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude in China in 2015 estimated at $2.4 billion after they approached the House to expose the deal.

South, Middle Belt leaders to resist derail of peaceful transition

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has vowed to oppose any attempt to foil peaceful transition of power after the 2023 election.

The body chaired by Ijaw national leader, Chief Edwin Clark had on Thursday reaffirmed support for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

A former Information Minister, John Nwodo warned those who plan to disrupt the general polls fixed for February 25 and March 11.

Nwodo stated that the forum and all well-meaning citizens will not allow those who “try to change the hands of the clock of Nigeria”.

“We will not allow them to derail a peaceful transition to the next civilian government of this country.

APC Candidate, Tinubu Crying Over Naira Notes Redesign Because He Brought In Two Bullion Vans For Vote-Buying In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has berated the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, for dissociating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, from some of the policies of the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai, had during an interview on Channels Television said the decision of the Buhari administration to redesign the Naira and mop it up in a very short period could ignite voters to reject the ruling party at the 25 February presidential election.

Reacting, Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant, Public Communications to Atiku Abubakar, said only inordinately ambitious politicians like Tinubu that run activities with bullion vans and raw cash are afraid of the new Naira design.

The statement read, “The remarks credited to the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai concerning the crisis arising from the currency scarcity across the country

