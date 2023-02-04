Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Not Desperate To Be President – APC Chieftain, Fuel Scarcity: FG Moves To Restore Normalcy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Not Desperate To Be President—APC Chieftain

A member of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Tolu Bankole, on Friday described the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a patriot interested in the wellbeing of the masses.

Bankole, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Tinubu’s concern over the lingering fuel crisis and the scarcity of the new naira notes, depicted him as one not desperate to be President.

The disability rights advocate said, “The strong position expressed by our party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a show of commitment to a better Nigeria and her endless possibilities.

Fuel Scarcity: FG Moves To Restore Normalcy

As part of plans to ensure that normalcy returns to the country after the lingering petrol scarcity, the federal government said it is working with all relevant stakeholders to finding a lasting solution. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who spoke to newsmen shortly after inspecting some filling stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), assured that the issue has been resolved.

The minister said the 14-man committee, which is also part of the solution mechanism, would be inaugurated next week to ensure that the situation normalises totally.

“Mr President directed that we must ensure that the fuel supply situation is normalised quickly. And that is why I have to ensure that we sort out this problem. A lot of things have been done. All hands have been on deck, the NNPC Limited, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and stakeholders in the supply chain have come together to ensure that the problem is resolved.

“This is not the time for us to apportion blame as the most important thing is that the problem has been resolved and you can see now the queues are no longer there, at least in the FCT we are going around to ensure they have disappeared,” he said

Terrorists kill 41 in Katsina

The Police Command in Katsina State has confirmed the death of 41 members of local vigilance groups, popularly known as “Yansakai”, in an ambush by terrorists in Yargoje forest. This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, on Friday in Katsina.

“On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at about 22:00 hours, terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked the house of one Alhaji Muntari at Unguwar Audu Gare, Kandarawa, Bakori Local Government, and rustled 50 cows and 30 sheep.

“Subsequently, on Feb. 2, at about 10:00 hours, Yansakai groups from 11 villages in Bakori local government regrouped and went after the terrorists with a view to recovering the rustled animals.

Atiku boasts: I’ll restructure Nigeria in 6 months

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 25 February presidential election has promised said he has already concluded plans on how to restructure Nigeria which he will roll out immediately if he is elected. Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, said he will through a series of executive orders, restructure Nigeria within six months of his assumption of office.

Atiku spoke at the PDP Presidential Diaspora Campaign Grand Finale in Abuja where he was represented by former National chairman of the PDP, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo. The PDP presidential candidate said that sufficient research work needed to achieve restructuring in Nigeria had been concluded. Nwodo, who is also the Deputy Director, Research and Strategy, of the PDP residential Campaign Council ( PCC) noted Nigeria worked better when every region controlled its natural resources.

