Today’s Headlines: Tinubu not an illegal President -NBA, I Change Private Jets Like Bicycles–Oyedepo

Tinubu not an illegal President -NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) said it was wrong to refer to President Bola Tinubu as an illegal president since his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has not been set aside by the court.

The body of lawyers submitted that as at today, “there is only one President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the person of President Bola Tinubu”.

While responding to questions on Saturday during the presentation of the communique of the 63rd annual NBA conference held in Abuja, its president, Mr. Yakubu Mailyau (SAN), dismissed public insinuation that Tinubu was an illegal President until the petitions challenging his victory at the tribunal are disposed off in his favour.

The NBA president equally expressed surprise over the rejection of the proposed amendment to the present Constitution of the association.

According to him, the well-intentioned amendments aimed at the financial and ethical development of the members could not have come at a better time, considering the prevailing economic changes the country is undergoing.

I Change Private Jets Like Bicycles – Bishop Oyedepo

Photo credit: daily post

The President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has bragged that he and his church change private jets like bicycles.

He said his acquisition of a fleet of private jets was by divine mandate.

In a recent sermon, Oyedepo said though God had revealed to him that he would fly in private jets, he and his church never invested any human energy into realising it.

Photo credit || Google

Nigeria has capacity to be global power – Akinyemi

Photo Credit: Punch papers

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, has said Nigeria has what it takes to be a global power.

Speaking on Saturday during a zoom meeting with the theme, ‘Opportunity and Challenges of BRICS’, organised by the Academy of International Affairs, the ex-minister stated that Nigerians must change the negative perception and stop de-marketing the country.

He said, “Nigeria has the capability to be a global power and the ideas of how to get there are all on the table; they are obvious. Whatever we need to do to get there; I don’t believe our economy is bankrupt. I know what J.P. Morgan said. That is what they said about India and Turkey. That xyz is the sick man of Europe and the sick man of Europe all of a sudden becomes the big man of Europe. People will try to run us down, but we must accept that the fault, when it is ours, must be corrected.

“We should probably go after three things: leadership, discipline, and a reformation of ourselves to believe in Nigeria and not to find reasons why we should continue to de-market Nigeria.”

The event, which centered on Nigeria’s inability to become a member of BRICS and the implications, had in attendance former ministers and ex-ambassadors, including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana.

RCCG Pastor Emerges New Soun

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, approved the appointment of a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, as the new Soun of Ogbomoso land.

The PUNCH had reported that the stool became vacant after the demise of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, in December 2021, at the age of 95 year after he reigned for 48 years.

The selection of new monarch became a court issue as the Chairman, Screening Committee for Laoye Ruling House in Ogbomoso, Abdulwahab Laoye, said the family had not selected anybody to fill the vacant stool of Soun of Ogbomoso, dismissing as mere insinuations, social media report that someone had been selected.

He said the ruling house had been dazed with the rumours that one Ghandi Afolabi, a Pastor at the RCCG, had been selected.

We did not select Ghandi and he is not among the eleven that the screening committee selected from 23 applicants. We do not want the matter to degenerate to the level of litigations, we scheduled a meeting on the 23rd of February and invited the council to observe, but the council hijacked the process from us and added another seven people on the claims that the seven people equally obtained the expression of interest form, thereby raising the number of the applicants to 18.”

