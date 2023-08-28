Today’s Headlines: Tinubu not afraid to fire underperforming ministers – Presidency, Gov Bello Appoints Yahaya As Commissioner

Tinubu not afraid to fire underperforming ministers – Presidency

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not hesitate to fire any minister who does not meet expectations, presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said Monday.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Ngelale said the President has set the benchmarks for members of the cabinet.

He said President Tinubu has shown, as he did during his time in Lagos State as governor, that he is not someone who is afraid to relieve underperforming appointees of their duties.

“He is not somebody that is afraid to levy quick sanctions to ensure that they get the results that he wants ’cause, ultimately, if this administration fails, they will not say a minister failed or a set of ministers failed. They will say President Bola Tinubu failed, and he will not accept failure,” Ngelale said.

According to Ngelale, the President used the interim period between his emergence as the president-elect and his inauguration on May 29 to set up reform committees across all the sectors.

“[Tinubu] basically looked at exactly what His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved and said, ‘This is what we want to do to build on all these achievement,” Ngelale explained.

“We’re going to effectively implement a plan within a certain amount of time based on time-based benchmarks that when a minister has come in, we would be able to measure their performance against.”

Gov Bello Appoints Yahaya As Commissioner

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has approved the Appointment of Yahaya Ade Ismail as Commissioner for Special Duties.

This is coming few days after He was nominated as APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary but replaced by former House of Representatives member, Duro Meseko.

A statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade revealed that the appointment underscores Governor Bello’s dedication to recognizing exceptional individuals who have demonstrated unwavering commitment and service to Kogi State.

Mrs. Ayoade said “Yahaya Ade Ismail, who has previously served as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources, has consistently shown outstanding dedication and an impressive track record of service. His deep-rooted commitment to the progress of Kogi State has earned him this esteemed recognition”.

“It is important to note that the appointment of Yahaya Ade Ismail as Commissioner for Special Duties is currently pending confirmation by the State House of Assembly. This process aligns with established procedures, ensuring that the selection is carried out in a transparent and accountable manner”.

Falana, Otitoju, Ighodalo, others to headline out-of-school kids summit

Ahead of the maiden edition of the IA-Foundation Out-of-School Children Summit in Lagos, the organization has announced the first batch of dignitaries outlined as speakers at the Education Summit.

The summit which is themed “Street to School: A Panacea to a Menace” is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 18 at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

Founder and CEO of the organisation, Mrs. Ibironke Adeagbo made the announcement in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mrs. Ibironke reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to continue to take a front role in education advocacy against the increasing rate of out-of-school children in the country.

“We have over 20.2 million out-of-school children in Nigeria and this is not a time to be smiling. It is a time to develop strategic panaceas to the Out-of-School Children menace and one way is to ensure a systematic and mass exodus of children from the streets to the school, including formal and informal education,” the UK-born Nigerian education advocate disclosed.

The conference which will be also be livestreamed across multiple online platforms willbe attended by Education Stakeholders, Researchers, School owners, Corporates with CSR in Education, Educational NGOs, Philanthropists and government officials.

Tinubu Stops Non-essential Gov’t Officials From Attending UNGA

As part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to freeze the processing of visas for all government officials seeking to travel to New York for the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) without proof of direct participation in official schedule of activities.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, to prevent any sharp practice in this regard, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria has also been accordingly guided on official visa processing while Nigeria’s Permanent Mission in New York was further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official who is not placed on the protocol lists forwarded by the approving authority.

He said by the directive of the President, all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies were mandated to ensure that all officials, who are approved for inclusion in the UNGA delegation, strictly limit the number of aides and associated staff partaking in the event, adding that where excesses or anomalies in this regard are identified, they will be removed during the final verification process.

“The President wishes to affirm that, henceforth, government officials and government expenditure must reflect the prudence and sacrifice being made by well-meaning Nigerians across the nation,” the presidential media aide stated.

Remi Tinubu Meets Nigeria’s Youngest Female Lawmaker From Kwara

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has met with Nigeria’s youngest female lawmaker and member of Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Rukayat Shittu.

Miss Shittu is representing Owode/Onire state constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly.

The meeting between the president’s wife and Hon. Shittu took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on the sidelines of a scholarship award presentation to female tertiary institution students last weekend.

The programme was hosted by the office of the First Lady on the platform of her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The lawmaker represented the wife of Kwara State governor, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, at the event.

