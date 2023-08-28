Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Not Afraid To Fire Anybody, Won’t Accept Failure – Presidential Aide, Family hopeful Bawa will be released soon

Tinubu Not Afraid To Fire Anybody, Won’t Accept Failure – Presidential Aide

President Bola Tinubu spent the months since his victory at the February 25 election setting clear goals for each sector in the country and will not tolerate failure from either of his recently inaugurated ministers, presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said Monday.

He said that Tinubu is not somebody that is afraid to levy quick sanctions to ensure that they get the results that he wants cause, ultimately, if this administration fails, they will not say a minister failed or a set of ministers failed. They will say President Bola Tinubu failed, and he will not accept failure

According to Ngelale, the President used the interim period between his emergence as the president-elect and his inauguration on May 29 to set up a series of reform committees across all the sectors

He explained that Tinubu basically looked at exactly what His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved and said that is what he want to do to build on all these achievements.

Family hopeful Bawa will be released

There were indications at the weekend that suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa may be released soon.

The Federal Government had directed that Bawa should be allowed access to his lawyers and family members.

The Nation learnt that his lawyers and family members have been having access to him in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) in the past few weeks.

It was gathered that the challenge has been his alleged refusal to cooperate with investigators by answering questions and volunteering statements, as required.

NBS unemployment report is fraud, Labour

Organized Labour and employers in Nigeria have rejected latest reports by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, NBS, that unemployment rate in the country has fallen by 4.1 per cent, describing the report as a fraud.

Organized labour contended that the report was a far cry from the reality on the ground, warning that with such reports, the NBS could lose its credibility.

A senior official of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, told Vanguard that NBS simply based the employment template to get a lower figure for unemployment, saying this is not helpful as it may undermine the credibility of NBS’ work in the future.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, NUCFRLANMPE, has decried the harsh business operating conditions in the country, saying it had lost no fewer than 20,000 members in the last one year.

I Saw Notice A Week After Cameroon Dam Release – Nigeria Hydrological Agency Boss

The Director General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Clement Nze, says notification on the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon came about seven days after the facility was opened, leading to flooding alerts in several Nigerian states.

The revelation follows the release of an August 21, 2023 letter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which alerted the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on impending flood along the River Benue Basin.

The NIHSA director-general recalled that the commissioner for information in Adamawa State had issued a press release informing all media houses in the state that the dam had been opened in Cameroon.

Asked if the information could be considered late news, the hydrological agency boss said hat it may be so.

