Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Not Afraid To Fire Anybody- Presidential Aide, Wike Frowns At Billboards

Tinubu Not Afraid To Fire Anybody- Presidential Aide

Photo credit: channels television

President Bola Tinubu spent the months since his victory at the February 25 election setting clear goals for each sector in the country and will not tolerate failure from either of his recently inaugurated ministers, presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said Monday.

“The President has set the benchmarks,” the Senior Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity noted on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“The question now is about enforcements and the President has shown, as he did during his time in Lagos State as governor, that he is not someone that is afraid to fire anybody.

(Photo credit: Google)

Wike Frowns At Congratulatory Billboards, Advertorials In His Honour

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has requested well-wishers to refrain from placing congratulatory billboards in his honour.

The Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said, “The attention of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to lamp post billboards, full-scale billboards, and other adverts congratulating him on his appointment as minister.

Ogun Police Arrest, Prosecute Okada Riders For Using ‘Unathorised Helmets’

Photo credit: daily post

The police in Ogun State have arrested and prosecuted no fewer than nine commercial motorcyclists for the alleged use of unauthorised helmets.

The spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had directed that proactive measures should be taken “to address the use of unauthorized motorcycle helmets for criminal activities.”

Consequently, Odutola stated that “police have started arresting individuals who wear tinted reflective helmets and pose as commercial motorcyclists to rob unsuspecting passengers.

Commission To Employ 300,000 Nigerians To Fight Arms Proliferation

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The National Commission for the Coordination and Control of Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons has said it plans to employ and train about 300,000 personnel across the federation to tackle illegal arms proliferation.

The commission said about 7,000 personnel would be engaged in each state of the federation including the FCT.

In a statement on Sunday, the Acting Director-General of NATCOM, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, said the idea was to tackle arm proliferation thereby making the country safe.

TLucky (

)