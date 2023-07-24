Today’s Headlines: Tinubu not a magician – Oshiomhole, LASG pledges support for LASU SDGs club.

Tinubu not a magician – Oshiomhole.

According to Punch news, Former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, on Sunday, defended President Bola Tinubu, saying those who voted him as president are aware he is not a magician.

Oshiomhole noted that there was no time Tinubu pledged to fix the country’s numerous problems in 24 hours during his presidential campaign.

The former president of Nigeria Labour Congress stated this when he was featured on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Sunday night.

He said, “They know they were not electing a magician. And nobody promised a magical solution. Don’t bother giving me an example. I know what we (APC) promised more than you. Whatever is reported, we are the source. We did not promise anyone a 24-hour solution and we did not promise an overnight solution. Can you show me any document where we said in 24 hours, this will be done?

“I think you are the ones who have the illusion that once a promise is made, automatically once he (Tinubu) gets into office, either spiritually or by miracles, solutions will emerge. What Nigerians need is what the president has demonstrated – the courage to take the decision, humility to admit some of the unintended consequences of those decisions, and, of course, the will to deal with those consequences.

Continuing, Oshiomhole stated that resolving the fuel hike, unemployment and other challenges is not something that can happen in a day.

According to him, the president deserves commendation for the manner he has hit the ground running since assuming office.

LASG pledges support for LASU SDGs club.

According to Punch news, The Lagos State Government has expressed optimism that the newly-inaugurated Lagos State University Sustainable Development Goals Youth Club will drive development beyond varsities.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Abosede George, said this at the inauguration and induction of some university students into the club, saying it was aimed at achieving a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous society in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. PLUS Agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

George, while delivering a keynote address at the ceremony held at the Ojo campus of the school, expressed the desire of the government to nurture leaders who would carry the torch forward and build upon the foundations laid by the Sanwo-Olu administration for a sustainable future.

George said, “Given the urgency needed to increase action and intensify collective efforts towards the actualisation of the 2030 Agenda, the birth of the Lagos State University SDGs Youth Club signals a new era of active citizen participation and collaboration in driving sustainable development within and beyond the university environment.”

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, expressed her appreciation to the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment for the overwhelming support the school had received in the build-up to the establishment of LASU SDG Club, pledging the institution’s commitment to the attainment of the goals through creativity, research, and innovation.

Three policemen feared killed in Delta, Ondo checkpoints.

According to Punch news, Two yet-to-be-identified policemen attached to the Dragon Patrol Team were feared killed as gunmen shot them at their checkpoint along the Ughelli-Asaba Road by the Oleh roundabout, in Delta State, on Sunday.

A commercial driver who narrowly escaped death in the incident, however, said he could not confirm if the two policemen died as a result of the attack but that the police patrol van was set on fire.

He said by the time he and others came out of the bush where they ran into, another police van had been brought to the location to take the victims away.

The state Police Public Relations Officer Command, DSP Bright Edafe could not be reached for comments on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Police Command said a driver who crushed a policeman to death at a checkpoint along the Benin-Owo Expressway at the Ifon area of the Ose Local Government Area of the state on Sunday had been arrested.

According to the police, the driver was arrested by the men of the Nigeria Army at Sobe in Edo State.

The command, however, denied an earlier report that the cop was killed by suspected kidnappers.

Nasarawa policemen trace stolen vehicle to Taraba, arrest two.

According to Punch news, The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing a vehicle in the Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Lafia, the state capital, on Sunday.

Nansel explained that after stealing the vehicle, the suspects aged 49 and 38 years respectively, escaped to Taraba and Plateau States, but were arrested after painstaking efforts by policemen attached to the command.

He said, “On July 19, 2023, around 4pm, a complaint was lodged at ‘B’ Division, Lafia that a Toyota Corolla, 2015 model was given to a mechanic in Lafia for repairs.

“However, the suspect took away the vehicle to an unknown destination and all efforts to get across to him proved abortive.

“In reaction to the complaint, police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Lafia carried out an extensive investigation into the case.

“Consequently, the prime suspect, 49-year old Sani Labaran of Shinge Road, Lafia was trailed and arrested at Gembu, Taraba State while his accomplice, 38-year-old Ibeto Nwobodo of Faringada, Jos was arrested in Jos.

