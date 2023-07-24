Today’s Headlines: Tinubu not a magician, never promised overnight solution –Oshiomhole; Tuition Fees Hike: NANS Threatens Protest

Tinubu Not A Magician–Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District has said that President Bola Tinubu did not promise to tackle the numerous challenges facing the nation overnight.

The former governor of Edo State, who spoke on Sunday during an interview with Channels Television, said the President is not a magician.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is still on track with its campaign promises, saying there was never a time it promised a 24-hour solution to Nigeria’s problems.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that the Tinubu administration would deliver on its promises, stressing that the President had his recent policies, shown commitment to that effect.

He said, “They know they were not electing a magician. And nobody promised a magical solution. Don’t bother giving me an example. I know what we (APC) promised more than you.

Tuition Fees Hike: NANS Threatens Protest

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevail on the management of federal universities across the country to jettison their plan to increase school fees and levies paid by students.

The students’ body warned that students would embark on a nationwide protest and remain on the streets till their demand was met, if the government does not stop the planned fee hike.

But the Federal Ministry of Education said the new school fees regime for unity colleges was reviewed by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

NANS gave the warning in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Giwa Temitope, at the weekend.

Falana Confirms Participation As Keynote Speaker At LEADERSHIP/NDLEA Conference

Renowned legal luminary and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has confirmed his participation as keynote speaker at the forthcoming joint LEADERSHIP/NDLEA Conference on Drug Abuse, Crime, Insecurity and National Development.

The event scheduled to hold on August 3, 2023, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, has been described as a timely response to the existential scourge of the proliferation of illicit drugs.

A statement by the management of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, signed by its Senior Vice Chairman/Editor-In-Chief, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, noted yesterday that Falana was chosen because of his vast knowledge of the law and the challenges of development.

Falana, a former president of the West Africa Bar Association (WABA), who has been at the forefront of defending journalists and other human rights advocates across Africa for over two decades had been a keynote speaker at conferences of the ECOWAS Community Court among other international legal gatherings.

EndSARS: No Body Taken From Toll Gate, says Lagos Govt

The Lagos State government has debunked reports of a planned mass burial for casualties of the 2020 #Endsars protest.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, described the report as ‘deliberately misinterpreting and sensationalising a letter from the Public Procurement Agency’.

Ogboye maintained that the 103 bodies were picked up after the violent #EndSARS protests and other clashes at Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo and Ajah areas of the state, as well as a jailbreak at Ikoyi prison.

