Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Nominates Wike, El-Rufai As Ministers, INEC Open To Suggestions For Election — Yakubu

Tinubu Nominates Wike, El-Rufai, Oyetola, Alake, Others As Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has nominated the immediate-past governors of Rivers, Kaduna, Osun, and Cross River State as Ministers. The nominees are Nyesom Wike, Nasir E-Rufai, Gboyega Oyetola, and Ben Ayade respectively.

Source: Leadership

Others on the Ministerial List to be unveiled on the floor of the Senate this Thursday morning include President Tinubu’s top aide, Dele Alake; Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; APC national woman leader, Dr. Betty Edu; former Lagos State Commissioner for Budget Planning, Wale Edun; ex-Minister of State for Health, Prof. Ali Pate, and ex-deputy governor of CBN, Adebayo Adelabu from Oyo State.

LEADERSHIP reports that Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, had two days ago said the President personally told him the Ministerial List will be ready by Thursday, hence he needed prayer to make the right choice.

INEC open to suggestions for election says, Yakubu

The chairman of, the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday noted that the commission will continue to welcome suggestions that will improve the future elections and Nigeria’s electoral process.

Source: Punch papers

Yakubu stated this in Abuja during a meeting with media executives to review the 2023 general election. Yakubu solicited the cooperation and advice of media practitioners in the review of the 2023 general elections, to improve future elections in the country. He said “Beyond reporting our activities, we are also convinced that as citizens you should be part of the discussions for the overall improvement of our electoral process, based on your field observations.

“It is therefore our expectation that you will share your field experiences candidly. We would like to hear from you what the Commission can do to improve future elections in Nigeria.” In his remarks, the National President of, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Chris Isiguzo, stressed the need for stakeholders to address the issue of hate speech and misinformation by seeking ways to combat them without infringing on the principles of free speech.

IPOB: Senate to work for Ekpa’s extradition, kills pro-Kanu motion

The Senate has moved to partner with the Finland government to extradite the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa.

Source: Punch papers

Ekpa attracted attention in August 2021 after IPOB introduced sit-at-home on Monday across the South-East to protest the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The separatist group eventually suspended the order, but Ekpa has continued to declare sit-at-home in the region every Monday.

Gunmen seeking to enforce the order have continued to resort to violence and killings across the five South-East states of Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, and Anambra. On Wednesday, the Senate shut down a motion by Senator Osita Izunaso, representing Imo West, seeking to address the enforcement of sit-at-home in the South-East by unknown gunmen.

Izunaso’s motion also sought the release of the IPOB leader, Kanu.

But the motion was rejected after the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, told the Red Chamber that it was against the Senate standing rule to try to interfere in a matter before the court.

Gov Bello Storms Lokoja Amid Death, Sickness Rumours

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello yesterday evening returned to Lokoja after several official engagements in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja where he attended public and private meetings.

Source: Leadership

However, in the past few days, rumors emerged in some sections of social media of the governor’s critical health condition and some quarters even reported that he had passed away. Debunking the thwidespreadad rumor, Governor Bello described such as the handwork of people with bad intentions stressing emphatically that he was never sick and remained hale and hearty.

He assured the people that after a long week of engagements in Abuja, he was back to resume this duty fully with a renewed vigor of stamping crimes and criminality out of the state. On stepping on the soil of Kogi, the residents trooped out in their thousands. At Chikara the border town between Kogi, Nasarawa states, and Abuja, people jubilated, forcing the governor’s convoy to a stop. On his usual characteristics, the governor came down from his car and exchanged pleasantries with the people.

Comflictreporter (

)