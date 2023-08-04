Today’s Headlines: Tinubu nominates Keyamo as minister; Subsidy removal, pain Nigeria must undergo to emerge ‘victorious’ – Soludo

Tinubu nominates Keyamo as minister

President Bola Tinubu has nominated former spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo as minister.

Keyamo’s name as a ministerial nominee was announced on Friday.

President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday sent an additional list of 19 nominees.

Subsidy removal, pain Nigeria must undergo to emerge ‘victorious’ – Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of of Anambra state, has described the removal of fuel subsidy as a pain Nigeria must undergo before it will emerge “victorious.”

Soludo made this assertion during the commissioning of the Solution Innovation District in Awka, the state capital on Thurday.

The governor stressed the need for the country to embrace its greatest resource which he said is “human capital.”

Soludo noted that Nigeria must focus on the future while jettisoning the “old ordet, as he called for a thorough embrace of technology which, according to him, will provide more opportunities for youths in society.

He said, “The world may be going east or west, but Nigeria must go through necessary disruptive changes. The removal of subsidy and the floating of exchange rate are just some of these changes. It is quite auspicious that we are opening this district at this critical time.

“Our greatest resource is our human capital, and we want to mine it to its infinite elasticity. Only those who can see tomorrow. Only those who plan and work towards it can control the future. I ask our youths to look up to opportunities in these ongoing disruptive changes.

How Ganduje Emerged As APC Chairman

Abdullahi Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State yesterday emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman at the party’s 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.

With the development, Ganduje is the sixth national chairman of the APC after Chief Bisi Akande, John Odigie-Oyegun, Adams Oshiomhole, Mai Mala Buni and Abdullahi Adamu. Recall that the APC celebrated its 10th anniversary three days ago.

Daily Trust reports that Ganduje emerged following his endorsement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors who are members of the party, and some members of the National Caucus prior to the NEC meeting.

His endorsement by Tinubu and other stakeholders followed Adamu’s resignation because of internal crises in the party.

Sequel to his resignation, the deputy national chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari took over in an acting capacity. But Kyari was later nominated by President Tinubu as a minister. The APC women leader, Beta Edu was equally nominated.

Consequently, the National Working Committee (NWC) summoned a meeting of the National Caucus, which was held at the State House on Wednesday.

NUPRC Denies N14bn Fraud Allegation

The management of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC has dismissed as baseless and unfounded allegation brought against it by the workers’ union, accusing it of misappropriating a whooping N10 billion virement and donating another N4 billion to some political parties for campaigns in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

In a statement yesterday, the regulatory agency challenged those behind the allegations to publish details of the wrongdoings and to produce other documentary evidence to support their case.

It also denied wasting money on sensitization workshops and renovation of offices across the country and accused the union of being out to tarnish the image of the Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe and to undermine his outstanding achievements.

It also defended recent recruitments in the commission saying the exercise was done in strict compliance with all procedures and compliance certificate issued by the relevant agencies.

The commission urged the public to disregard the wild allegations sponsored by some political jobbers seeking to replace its management.

