Today’s Headlines: Tinubu needs time to fix Nigeria – Nwoye, INEC has nothing to hide — Chairman

Tinubu needs time to fix Nigeria – Ex-APC Chairman, Nwoye

Ben Nwoye, a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu will not take them for granted. This was as he urged Nigerians to give Tinubu time to fix the hardships in Nigeria.

He spoke during a chat with the Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on the planned palliative programmes and initiatives cutting across the sectors and human endeavours in the country.

Nwoye urged Nigerians to give Tinubu the benefit of the doubt, stressing that he clearly understood the current situation.

He said that that President needs our encouragement, positive words and prayers for him to succeed with all his good and laudable intentions in terms of palliative programmes and initiatives, which he enumerated on Monday.

INEC has nothing to hide — Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said contrary to what some people may think, it has nothing to hide regarding the conduct of the 2023 General Elections.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this at the Post Election Review of the 2023 General Elections with Media Stakeholders in Lagos.

Yakubu said that there were many positive things that came out of the 2023 elections despite the many challenges.

The chairman admitted that despite the challenges during the last elections, there would be continuous improvement by the commission in conduct of elections nationwide.

Yakubu said INEC invited media executives that operated at the states, local governments and community levels that had covered the elections and interacted with Nigerians in their local languages.

ECOWAS sanctions begin with power cut to Niger

Some cities in Niger are facing rolling blackouts following Sunday’s sanctions by ECOWAS.

It was confirmed from a businessman who shuttles Katsina and Niger and prefers not to be named for security reasons that the power outage is believed by residents to be due to the sanctions on the coup plotters.

BBC also reported Niger’s electricity company Nigelec saying Nigeria cut its supply. Nigeria is a major supplier of electricity to Niger, its neighbour to the North.

ECOWAS on Sunday imposed sanctions including travel ban and a blockade on Niger pending the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum who was ousted by the military on 26 July. It also threatened the use of force and summoned defense chiefs of the sub-region.

According to news reports, defense chiefs are today meeting in Abuja. However, Mali, Niger, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso and Guinea were absent from the meeting.

Nigerian Medical Association Declares Indefinite Strike In Lagos Over Colleague’s Death In Elevator

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Lagos State has announced an indefinite strike, after instructing all the doctors working in the three government hospitals on the Lagos Island to down tools in protest of the death of a colleague, Dr Vwaere Diaso.

Earlier today reported that tens of House Officers at the Lagos State General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island protested against the death of Diaso, who reportedly fell to her death from an elevator.

In a video shared on Twitter, the trainee doctors donned black attire and displayed placards with messages demanding justice for their colleague.

She died two weeks before the completion of her houseman-ship in a faulty elevator at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

