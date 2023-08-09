Today’s Headlines: Tinubu mourns Pastor Odukoya; Resident Doctors cancel planned national protest

Tinubu mourns Pastor Odukoya

Source: Vanguard paper

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his kpain of loss with the family, friends and congregants of the Fountain of Life Church, over the passing of the Senior Pastor, Taiwo Odukoya, 67.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale sends his heartfelt condolences to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and associates of the highly revered religious leader, whose teaching, outreach and good work expanded the frontiers of charitable endeavour with particular respect to the education and health sectors.

The President noted the worthy contributions of Pastor Odukoya to the development of the country, supporting the weak and vulnerable while providing a platform for many to realize their dreams through the teaching of the word of faith.

President Tinubu highlighted the importance of the active sustenance of the outstanding legacies of the renowned clergyman by all who knew him, trusting that the Almighty God will continue to comfort the family.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

Resident Doctors cancel planned national protest

Source: Vanguard paper

There are clear signs that the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), who have been on strike for two weeks, are likely to end their strike soon. The doctors have decided to cancel their intended nationwide protest due to the involvement of the President of the Senate, who is the third-highest-ranking official in the country.

The doctors received assurance from the Senate President during a private meeting, leading them to decide to postpone the planned protest and make a final decision about their ongoing strike at a later time. This resolution was reached after a confidential discussion with the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate Leadership.

Bayelsa Guber: Sylva vows to win with 6-point agenda

Source: Vanguard paper

On Tuesday, Timipre Sylva, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 11, 2023 elections, paid a visit to Aso Rock Villa. His purpose was to seek the support of President Bola Tinubu for his bid to be reelected as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

Sylva had previously served a single term as Governor but was unable to secure a second term on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011. Reflecting on his political journey, he noted that he had become governor in his early 40s and is now nearing 60 years of age. He emphasized that with increased experience, he envisions being a more seasoned and mature governor than during his previous four-year term.

Bishop Kukah urges Northerners to join fight against insecurity

Source: Vanguard paper

In an endeavor to foster harmonious coexistence among different communities and religious groups in the Northwest sub-region, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah has urged Northern residents to collaborate in addressing the insecurity prevailing in the area.

Kukah made these remarks during a special high-level town hall gathering focused on promoting peace and security. The event took place at Command Guest House Sokoto and was organized in partnership with Global Rights and other international support organizations.

He explained that the joint efforts of the two entities aim to devise strategies for enhancing access to justice and advocating for credible democratic processes in the northwest region. The main focus is on bolstering civic participation and peacebuilding, with particular emphasis on Kaduna and Sokoto States.

Bishop Kukah revealed that the initiative, spearheaded by Global Rights in conjunction with The Kukah Center, is being supported by the CSSF Nigeria Stability Programme of the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).

He pointed out that the once relatively peaceful and secure Northwest region of Nigeria is now grappling with a surge in insecurity, characterized by banditry and terrorism. These challenges have become significant obstacles that need to be addressed to safeguard women’s rights and amplify their voices.

Addressing the participants at the meeting, Kukah emphasized that the prevailing instability in the region poses a threat to women’s concerns and risks undoing the progress achieved in gender development over the years.

Qualityupdates (

)