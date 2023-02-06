Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Most Suitable To Succeed Buhari Says Afenifere; Telecom Subscribers Sue FG Over Tax

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Most Suitable To Succeed Buhari Says Afenifere

A pan-Yoruba socio-political group, the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the most suitable and capable candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday declared that Tinubu towered above all other candidates jostling for the plum position. The statement by its Ekiti State Publicity Secretary, Michael Ogungbemi, said the APC standard bearer remains the candidate to beat in the election based on his competence, experience, capacity, pedigree, strong political network, as well record of service.

He said: “The ARG’s support for Tinubu was not on the parochial basis of ethnicity, but based on the conviction about his astuteness in governance and prospects to deliver the dividends of governance for the populace. Our decision was carefully taken. The leadership and members painstakingly took an in-depth and holistic assessment of his leadership styles, political sagacity, democratic credential, human resource management, impeccable performance, and detribalised posture. So, it was on this basis that we adopted him as our candidate for 2023.

“Asiwaju’s manifesto has spoken for him. It has encapsulated the needs of Nigerians and has expressively stated an efficient and effective solution to tackle hydra-headed issues facing the country. Tinubu’s captivating policy bordering on restructuring, power generation, state policing system and others, have given strong signals that he is truly prepared to bring succour to the misgoverned Nigerians and take the country to the next level.”

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to vote en masse for Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election for the overall progress and growth of the country.

Telecom Subscribers Sue FG Over Tax

Telecommunication consumers under the aegis of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers have dragged the Federal Government to court over its plan to implement a five per cent excise duty on telecom services.

According to the National President, NATCOMS, Adeolu Ogunbanjo, the suit is against the imposition and implementation of excise duty and the continued imposition and implementation of Value Added Tax on telecom services. He stated that this suit was filed at the Federal High Court Ikoyi.

Confirming the development to The PUNCH, Ogunbanjo said, “There are too many taxes on telecom service. Putting too many taxes on it is not fair. When you buy airtime, you pay VAT. Why are we still paying VAT for the services.”

The suit, which was sighted by The PUNCH, is praying the court to declare VAT on telecom services as unconstitutional and illegal, and declare the implementation of excise duty on telecoms as null and void.

IPMAN’s plan to shut down stations heightens petrol scarcity worries

From Muyiwa Lucas, Assistant Editor, Lagos; Kolade Adeyemi, Jos; John Ofikhenua, Abuja; Fanen Ihyongo, Kano; Augustine Okezie, Katsina; Bisi Oladele, Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan and Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt. There is no breathing space for Nigerians as the scarcities of petrol and new naira bit harder across the country at the weekend.

Things may yet get worse. The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) yesterday said it would shut down its filling stations from midnight. Last week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), IPMAN, Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and security agencies agreed that petrol be sold at N195/litre depending on the location. Enforcement of this agreement begins today. But, IPMAN, at the weekend, urged its members not to purchase petrol which they would not be able to dispense at the N195/litre price.

The approved ex-depot price of petrol was raised from N148/litre by the NNPCL to N172/litre, but depots hardly dispense the commodity to independent marketers at this rate.

The directive, issued and signed by IPMAN’s Public Relations Officer, Ibadan depot, Mojeed Adesope, reads in part: “Distinguished marketers: enforcement exercise will commence effective from Monday, 6th February 2023. Members are hereby implored not to purchase product(s) that they would not be able to dispense at N195/litre.

“The above information should be given wider spread/circulation in order not to get any member caught unaware. You are strongly advised to heed this information.”

US shooting down balloon ‘damaged’ relations, says China

A United States decision to shoot down a Chinese balloon that Beijing claimed had veered off course has “seriously impacted and damaged” relations between the two countries, China’s foreign ministry said Monday. The aircraft, which Washington said was a spy balloon, had spent several days flying over North America, leading the United States to call off a planned visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Washington on Saturday said a fighter jet had shot it down off the coast of South Carolina, because of what it called Beijing’s “unacceptable violation” of American sovereignty. Beijing protested the move, claiming the balloon was a civilian aircraft that was blown off course, and on Sunday lodged an official complaint with the US embassy in China.

