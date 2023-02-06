This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu most suitable to succeed Buhari, says Afenifere, Buhari mourns slain Katsina vigilantes

Photo Credit: Twitter

Tinubu most suitable to succeed Buhari, says Afenifere

Photo Credit: Twitter

Apan-Yoruba socio-political group, the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the most suitable and capable candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday declared that Tinubu towered above all other candidates jostling for the plum position.

The statement by its Ekiti State Publicity Secretary, Michael Ogungbemi, said the APC standard bearer remains the candidate to beat in the election based on his competence, experience, capacity, pedigree, strong political network, as well record of service.

Buhari mourns slain Katsina vigilantes

Photo Credit: Twitter

Days after insurgents killed at least 40 vigilante personnel at Yargoje forest in Jibia, Katsina State, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), condemned the attack and consoled their grieving families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult period. May Allah repose the soul of the deceased,” Buhari said in a statement signed on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement was titled ‘President Buhari condemns horrific terrorist attack on Katsina Vigilantes.’

Nigerian player collapses, dies during match in Spain

Photo Credit: Twitter

A Nigerian player, Ado Hadi, with CD Madridejos in the Spanish Terceira division, collapsed and died during his side’s home match against SP Cabanillas on Sunday.

In a Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation statement, Hadi reportedly collapsed “for no apparent reasons” in the 39th minute of the ill-fated match, a report by The Nation says.

The medical team on the ground at the Municipal Toledo ground immediately came to his aide but efforts to revive him proved abortive as he was later pronounced dead minutes after.

SDP Presidential Candidate, Adebayo Berates Peter Obi For Backing Naira Redesign Amid Suffering By Nigerians Over Scarcity

Photo Credit: Twitter

Obi on Sunday morning called on citizens to bear with the government and understand that currency redesign and its attendant inconveniences are not peculiar to Nigeria.

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the forthcoming general elections, Adewole Adebayo, has attacked his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, for backing the Naira redesign by Nigerian government.

Presidential election: Why there won’t be problems in Rivers – Asari Dokubo

Photo Credit: Twitter

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has predicted what might likely happen during the presidential election in Rivers State.

Asari said there would be no problem in Rivers State during the presidential election because almost all the political stakeholders support the same candidate.

In a viral video, Asari said: “We will not have problems during the Presidential election in Rivers State because almost all of us are on the same boat.”

Content created and supplied by: 2kiessSports (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Tinubu #suitable #succeed #Buhari #Afenifere #Buhari #mourns #slain #Katsina #vigilantesToday’s Headlines: Tinubu most suitable to succeed Buhari, says Afenifere, Buhari mourns slain Katsina vigilantes Publish on 2023-02-06 19:57:33