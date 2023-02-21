Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Most Qualified For Presidency, Jonathan Calls For Violence Free Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu most qualified for presidency.

’Yoruba Leaders of Thought has said the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the most qualified of all candidates.

Speaking during a conference in Lagos, the convener of the group, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, said Tinubu has contributed immensely to the country’s economic development, promoting democracy, and good governance.

The interactive session, Olusi said, was to unite Yoruba leaders who believe in the oneness of Nigeria based on equity, fairness and justice.

Goodluck Jonathan calls for violence-free elections.

Ahead of next Saturday’s elections, former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has enjoined Nigerians to be patriotic, peaceful and display true sportsmanship as they exercise their civic rights to vote for candidates of their choice.

Dr. Jonathan who stated this in a message to Nigerians released by his office on Tuesday also urged politicians to eschew hatred and violence, be circumspect in their actions and work towards consolidating the nation’s democracy.

On his charge to the youth, Jonathan said: “The future belongs to you; do not allow yourselves to be used as agents of destruction and violence. Nigeria is yours to build. This election provides you with the opportunity to be key partners in the nation-building process by electing leaders of your choice; those you can hold to account, those you trust to defend your future and guarantee unity, peace, and prosperity in our great country.”

Gas plant explodes in Delta community.

Fire explosion has rocked a popular cooking gas plant located along Effurun/Sapele road in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the gas station identified as NELMIC Gas Plant, located opposite the Effurun Post Office, got afflamed at about 10:30pm on Monday night.

The cause of the fire explosion could not be immediately ascertained.

Witnesses told our correspondent that a thunderous sound heralded the fire explosion which destroyed the gas plant completely. It was also gathered that the raging fire was fast spreading to neighbouring residential buildings and a popular church in the area, before the intervention of operatives from the fire service.

But the number of casualties could not yet be ascertained as it was gathered that unspecified number of persons were feared dead while several others sustained injuries from the fire explosion.

Polls: OPS groups back Obi, say knowledge of economy key to recovery.

A coalition of private sector groups has declared support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The group, under the auspices of the Good Governance Advocates (GOGA), South-East/South-South professionals, United Nigeria Group, and the Square peg group said it believes that Obi is the only presidential candidate in the forthcoming election who is keen on making private sector investment central to the national productivity agenda.

The group made this known at the Labour Party Agenda for the Private Sector town hall meeting on Sunday, February 17, at the federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Election: 100 clerics declare support for Tinubu in Rivers.

Over 100 clerics and prophets in Rivers State have declared support for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The religious leaders under the aegis of Rivers Pastors Unite for Tinubu said this after a meeting in Port Harcourt on Monday.

They said the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 election was the only person with the capacity to solve the myriad of challenges plaguing the country.

The Coordinator of RPUT, Pastor Sunday Edimeh, who read their resolution said none of the candidates had supported the Christian community as much as Tinubu.

