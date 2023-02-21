Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Most Qualified For Presidency, Joe Biden Makes Surprise Trip To Kyiv before invasion anniversary

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

’Yoruba Leaders of Thought has said the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the most qualified of all candidates.

Speaking during a conference in Lagos, the convener of the group, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, said Tinubu has contributed immensely to the country’s economic development, promoting democracy, and good governance.

The interactive session, Olusi said, was to unite Yoruba leaders who believe in the oneness of Nigeria based on equity, fairness and justice.

Biden makes surprise trip to Kyiv before invasion anniversary.

US President Joe Biden on Monday made a trip to Kyiv organised in strict secrecy, promising $500 million in fresh arms deliveries and “unwavering” American support ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Air raid sirens rang out across Kyiv at one point as Biden walked alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during what was the US president’s first visit to the country since Russian troops invaded on February 24, 2022.

“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said, speaking beside Zelensky at the Ukrainian president’s official residence, the Mariinsky Palace.

Only old N200 notes ‘ll be reissued, circulated, CBN insists.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says only old N200 notes are to be reissued and circulated concurrently with the new notes in line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bank restated this in a statement signed by Mr. Edward Adamu, Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, and Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, on Tuesday, in Lagos. The CBN said that Buhari had not given any approval for the old notes to be reissued and re-circulated as legal tender for 70 days up to May 1, as stated in a fake press release.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to a FAKE PRESS RELEASE purported to have emanated from the Bank.

Bandits kidnap Plateau female councillor.

A female councillor in Plateau State, Hannatu Bawa, has been abducted by bandits.

The councillor represents Kabwir-Fadar Ward in the Kanke Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that she was in her house located on Kabwir-Dawaki Road in the council area when the bandits stormed the community in the early hours of Tuesday and abducted her to an unknown destination.

A resident of the Kabwir community, Julius Godiya, confirmed the kidnapping of the female councillor to The PUNCH in Jos on Tuesday. Godiya said, “It was around 3 am on Tuesday that the bandits came and abducted the female councillor. She was sleeping in her house in Kabwir when she was kidnapped. Her abductors gained entrance into her apartment through the window which has no burglary proof and forcefully removed her through the window.

