Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Ministers Can’t Perform Magic—Ayodele, Tinubu Bars Dokubo From Aso Rock

Tinubu Ministers Can’t Perform Magic—Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned about an increase in the price of food items in the next three months.

Primate Ayodele warned that the price of Yam will cost N4000 while a cup of garri will be hiked to N500 within the next three months.

He disclosed this in a statement by his spokesman, Oluwatosin Osho, on Tuesday.

Primate Ayodele urged President Bola Tinubu to be serious as his ministers cannot perform magic.

The prophet further revealed that the prices of essential commodities, especially, food will cost more if the hardship is not addressed.

He said, ‘’If care isn’t taken, a big yam will cost N4,000 in the next three months, a cup of garri will cost N500 and a bottle of groundnut oil will cost N3,000 if the economic situation isn’t addressed.

Tinubu Bars Dokubo From Aso Rock

There are strong indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has barred all ex-Niger Delta militant leaders from visiting him in the presidential villa, Abuja.

Already, LEADERSHIP learnt that requests for courtesy visits by notable militant leaders and ethnic militias from the oil-rich region to Tinubu in the villa have lately been disapproved by the presidency.

It was gathered that the decision was taken in the aftermath of the visit to Tinubu by the leader of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, (NDPVF), Alhaji Mujarhedeen Asari-Dokubo, on June 16 this year.

Asari-Dokubo, a die-hard and staunchest supporter of Tinubu, backed and supported the president in the run-up to the 2023 presidential election.

FG Moves To Withdraw Firearms Case Against Emefiele, Files Fresh Charge

The Federal Government has applied to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearms” case it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar, in an oral application, told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigations.

However, counsel for Emefiele, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Daudu, opposed the application insisting that that the government must first purge itself of the disobedience of the court’s order granting Emefiele bail, before its application could be taken.

Justice Oweibo has adjourned till Thursday, August 17, 2023 to rule on the application.

Mali Military Leader Says He Had Phone Conversation With Russian President, Putin About Niger Coup

Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita has said that he spoke on the phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Niger, where a junta seized power in a coup last month.

According to Reuters, Goita in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday said Putin during the call stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable region.

Goita said, “Putin ‘stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel.'”

Western powers fear that Niger could go the same way as neighbouring Mali, whose leaders hired mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group to help them fight an insurgency after they overthrew the democratic government three years ago and kicked out French troops.

Putin has called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed the coup.

