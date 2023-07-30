Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Ministerial List Uninspiring-LP, Atiku, Ayu, Obaseki, Bala, Five Other Govs Move To Salvage PDP Move PDP

Tinubu’s ministerial list uninspiring, says Labour Party

The Labour Party has said there was nothing inspiring about the list submitted by President Ahmed Tinubu, to the Senate for confirmation as ministers/ members of the Federal Executive Council.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Obiora Ifoh, explained that names on the list confirmed fears that the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration, was ill-prepared for the task of governance.

In a statement he signed in Abuja, on Sunday, the LP Spokesman also declared his party’s intention to seek legal counsel on the legality or otherwise of the President’s decision to submit the ministerial list in piecemeal.

He decalred that the list as forwarded to the Senate and unveiled on Thursday, “completely shattered” the expectations of Nigerians.

Ifoh said, “Nigerians expected more quality, character, dynamic, and resulted-oriented Nigerians to be on that list, but what we saw is a recycling of some failed and clueless politicians who have contributed to bringing Nigeria to its parlous condition.

“Some of these nominees played prominent anti-democratic roles in the previous administration, particularly since 2015, which saw the APC government fail in all its promises to Nigerians.

“We also saw ‘Prependal’ politics in full swing where mainly the cronies and lackeys of the APC national leader were selected for a reward for servitude and blind discipleship.

Atiku, Ayu, Obaseki, Bala, Five Other Govs Move To Salvage PDP Move PDP

ABUJA – The crisis bedeviling the Peoples Democratic Par­ty (PDP) after losing the 2023 presidential election may end soon if efforts to revive the party by stakeholders yield the desire result in the coming days.

The party, which has been em­broiled in internal crisis, had in June and a few weeks ago held meetings in the effort to find a lasting solution to the crisis in the party.

While the meeting held in June at the party’s national sec­retariat under the Acting Chair­man, Amb. Umar Damagum, to find a lasting solution failed, the one held by the PDP Governors’ Forum in July was not better, because it has had no positive impact on the party.

The PDP, at the moment, is a shadow of its former self, having moved from being a boisterous ruling party to a feeble opposition party.

The meeting held at the week­end by the party stakeholders, including the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the suspended National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu; politi­cal heavy weight, Tom Ikimi, and seven PDP governors may not be unconnected to the crisis rocking the party.

It was learnt that the Nation­al Working Committee (NWC) of the party is polarised, this, according to a source, is why the party has not been well-coordi­nated.

Nigeria’ll Emerge Stronger from Fuel Subsidy Removal, Says Gombe Gov

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya yesterday Nigeria and Nigerians will emerge stronger from the current economic challenges occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and other global factors, noting that the government had been taking concrete steps to bring succour to the people.

Yahaya gave this indication in Kaltungo while speaking at a civic reception for the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi as the ‘Madakin Kaltungo’.

He also appealed to leaders and eminent individuals in the society to lend a helping hand to the needy, saying the relationship between those in positions of authority and the led is symbiotic in nature and reciprocal.

Yahaya further appealed to the people to be patient and support government policies and programmes in the interest of the growth and development of society.

Kyari: Creating Prosperity for Nigerians at New NNPCL

The historic payment of interim dividend by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) into the Federation Account less than three months into the stoppage of payment for fuel subsidy by the federal government has proven that Mallam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL is indeed working for the good of Nigerians and the sustainability of the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

On July 7, 2019 when Kyari assumed the position of Group Managing Director of the now-defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the corporation was in a near comatose state. It was laced with many challenges ranging from grievous oil pipeline vandalism, corruption, incessant oil thefts, low production levels and lack of transparency.

For instance, a 2010 joint report by Transparency International and Revenue Watch Institute found that NNPC had the poorest transparency record out of 44 national and international energy companies examined. These scenarios fundamentally put Kyari on the spot.

Kyari’s appointment which, however, came as a game-changer was with a clear mission – to revitalize the struggling corporation and send an unequivocal message that the corporation’s lukewarm governance narratives of the past are gone for good.

There was a lot of mess to clear, but Kyari was ready and he came in with his sleeves rolled up and expectedly, he didn’t disappoint.

With a vision boldly anchored on the principle of Transparency, Accountability, Performance and Excellence (TAPE), Kyari, under the defunct NNPC, demonstrated a fundamental grasp of what fossil energy means and the imperative of effective governance of the giant national oil company.

