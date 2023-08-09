Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Meets With Wike, El-Rufai At Presidential Villa; VAT Should Be Suspended On Diesel — Taiwo Oyedele

Tinubu Meets With Wike, El-Rufai

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with former governors of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two former governors are ministerial nominees.

However, while Wike was screened and confirmed by the Senate, the nation’s upper legislative chamber did not confirm el-Rufai because of an alleged security report.

The former governors arrived the State House separately.

While Wike came at about 1:40p.m., el-Rufai entered the presidential wing of Aso Rock at 2p.m.

Sources at the Presidential Villa hinted that efforts are being made to ensure that the Senate confirms Mallam el-Rufai.

VAT Should Be Suspended On Diesel—Taiwo

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has said that the Value Added Tax on Automotive Gas Oil also known as diesel should be suspended.

Oyedele said the VAT suspension will cushion the harsh economic effects of the fuel subsidy removal, as directed by President Bola Tinubu.

Oyedele, who appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, said, “What the President wants us to do is that within the first 30 days, there are those low-hanging fruits that people have generally agreed that this is a problem but nobody has done anything about it.

“Personally, for example, this is not promising that it would be done, but I think that we should suspend VAT on diesel because we removed fuel subsidy on petrol and prices are going up.”

“We are going to table it before the committee. These are the things we want to do in the first 30 days,” he mentioned.

Akwa Ibom Assembly Calls For Creation Of More State Constituencies

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly said it is considering a motion for the creation of additional constituencies to aid the effective representation of the people at the legislative level in the state.

In a statement by the press unit of the Speaker, Udeme Otong on Wednesday, the motion sponsored by the member representing Ikono State Constituency, Asuquo Nana Udo during plenary on Tuesday was under Order three (3) rule One (1) of the Standing Order of the Assembly.

According to the Ikono lawmaker, the motion entitled, “The Need to Create Additional State Constituencies in Akwa Ibom State,” is long overdue, to ensure the political advancement of the state since its creation more than thirty (30) years ago.

Zamfara APC Calls Out PDP Govt Over Worsening Insecurity In State

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Zamfara State has expressed deep concerns over the worsening insecurity situation in the state, saying the citizens were reaping thorns in their apple farms.

The party lamented that the way and manner the Governor Dauda Lawal-led administration is handling security issues in the state was condemnable, alleging that the killing of innocent citizens has become too rampant with violent terrorists now in the state capital, Gusau.

This was contained in a press statement signed and issued to newsmen in Gusau, by the Party’s publicity secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris Gusau.

“Just on Monday morning, the bandits had the effrontery to move through farms to attack a police station in Bungudu, killing a policeman just as they simultaneously attacked Kwatar village killing scores as reported by many media outlets”, the statement added.

