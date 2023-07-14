Today’s Headlines: Tinubu meets with state first ladies in Aso Villa, Tinubu Off To Kenya For AU Me

Tinubu meets with state first ladies in Aso Villa

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

On Friday, the First Lady of the Federation, Sen Oluremi Tinubu, met with the wives of the 36 State governors at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which took place at the First Lady’s wing, was to formally introduce and acquaint them with the objectives and the mission of her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

According to a statement issued by her special adviser on media, Busola Kukoyi, the wife of the president the state’s first ladies on the successful conduct of the 2023 elections, which brought their husbands to office.

Photo Credit: Google

Tinubu Off To Kenya For AU Meeting

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, in a statement on Friday, said the President as the Chairperson of ECOWAS will join Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers of the AU Member-States, and high-level dignitaries at the mid-year meeting which will take place on Sunday, July 16.

He said President Tinubu would present a report on the status of regional integration in ECOWAS, highlighting actions carried out during the period under review by ECOWAS institutions, member-states, the private sector, and other stakeholders to deepen integration through trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, peace, security and stability.

Nigerian Navy protecting naval officers who murdered my father — Late policeman’s son

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Benjamin Abiona, son of late Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hezekiah Abiona, who was killed while on duty has said that the Nigerian Navy is shielding the Naval Officers who stabbed his dad to death.

While speaking in an interview with PUNCH, Benjamin, said he was in school when his late dad former boss called to inform him that his dad was involved in an accident and should come to the General Hospital at Marina Lagos.

He said when he got to the Hospital, he was taken to the mortuary where he saw his dad in his pool of blood. He said he asked the police officers what caused the incident.

Tribunal imposes N120m fine on Stanbic-IBTC Bank

Photo Credit: P.m.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) sitting in Abuja on Thursday imposed a fine of N120 million against Stanbic-IBTC Bank over the bank’s failure to complete a transfer request for a customer.

In a split decision of two to one, the tribunal convicted the bank for contravening the provisions of Section 130(1)(a) of the FCCP Act, 2018 and Section 5(2)(8) and (9) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Regulation on Instant Interbank Electronic Transfers.

NJC Recommends CJN’s Son, 22 Others For Appointment As Judges

Photo Credit: Leadership

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Olukayode Ariwoola Junior, son of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, for appointment as a Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

Ariwoola Junior was recommended for the Federal High Court bench along with 22 others, who passed the screening and interview of the Council.

