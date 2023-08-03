Today’s Headlines: Tinubu meets with labour leaders; Ministerial List: North West gets 10, South West 9, South East 5

Tinubu meets with labour leaders

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the representatives of the organized labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC of Nigeria shortly after they rounded off a nationwide protest over the recent hike in Petrol price.

Recall that the leadership of the organised labour led by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo had earlier led the Nigerian workers to a peaceful rally that started from the Unity Fountain and terminated at the National Assembly.

The organised labour protest over the removal of petrol subsidy has led to an increase in the pump price from an initial N195 before the swearing of the President on May 29 to N550 per litre and later to N617 which has led to an increase in goods and services and the attendant hardship.

However, the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero and that of TUC, Osifo, walked into the President’s office at about 5:15 pm.

It should be noted that while in the senate, organised labour had queried why the Chief of Staff to the President, who is always busy should lead negotiations with labour.

North West gets 10, South West 9, South East 5

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Seven days after the submission of a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday submitted a fresh batch of 19 names.

With the new names, the total number of ministerial nominees has now come to 47, the highest since the return of the country to democracy in 1999.

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, submitted Tinubu’s supplementary ministerial list to the Senate at 3.18 pm during the extended screening of nominees in the Committee of the Whole.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio received the list contained in a white envelope.

Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, was the nominee being screened when Gbajabiamila was allowed into the Senate chambers after the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele invoked the necessary provision of the Senate Standing Rules in order to admit him to deliver the executive communication.

According to the letter Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, Bosun Tijani, Dr Maryam Shetty, Isiak Salako, Tunji Alausa, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Adegboyega Oyetola, Atiku Bagudu and Bello Matawalle.

Other new nominees are Ibrahim Geidam, Simon Lalong, Lola Ade John, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, Prof Tahir Mamman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu, Senator Heineken Lokpobori, Uba Maigari Ahmadu and Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo.

COUP: Nigeria cuts power supply to Niger Republic

Nigeria has disconnected the supply of 150 megawatts, MW of electricity daily to Niger as part of efforts by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to restore democracy in that nation.

The disconnection was effected by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, directly involved in the transmission of power on Tuesday night.

The managing director/CEO of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, did not respond when Vanguard called repeatedly, yesterday.

But a source in the organisation, who pleaded anonymity, said: “It is true Niger was disconnected from the national grid last night based on the instruction of the government. Nigeria used to supply 150 megawatts, MW of power to Niger.

We’ll win Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa, PDP Boasts

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

The party leaders spoke at the inauguration of the National Campaign Council for the three states as well as the presentation of certificates of return to the party’s three governorship candidates in Abuja yesterday.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagun, in his remarks, described the inauguration as historic, noting that the chances of the party emerging victorious were brighter than ever.

He said: “We will have Bayelsa, we will have Imo and we will have Kogi. These are PDP states. Somehow, they slipped away but Bayelsa has always had a PDP governor.

”I want to challenge everyone in this country to look at the states governed by PDP governors viz-a-viz the other parties. We have always excelled.

Venomnews (

)