Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Meets With Class Of 1999 Governors At Aso Rock; Presidential Poll: APC Already Preparing For Re-run- Labour Party

Tinubu Meets With Class Of 1999 Governors At Aso Villa

Photo credit” Channel

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the class of 1999 Governors at the council chamber of the Aso Villa, Abuja.The ex-governors were at the State House to identify with Tinubu, who was the governor of Lagos State from May 1999 to 2007, and to express solidarity over his recent policies since assumption of office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023.

Among the former Governors present are James Ibori of Delta State; Donald Duke of Cross River State; Orji Kalu of Abia State; Victor Attah of Akwa Ibom State; Adamu Mu’azu of Bauchi State; Sam Egwu of Ebonyi State; Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State; and Ibrahim Turaki of Jigawa State.

Others are Niyi Adebayo of Ekiti State; Bisi Akande of Osun State; Joshua Dariye of Plateau State; Ahmed Yerima of Zamfara State; Jolly Nyame of Taraba State; Olusegun Osoba of Ogun State as well as Attahiru Bafarawa of Sokoto State.

Presidential Poll: APC already preparing for re-run — LP

Photo Credit: Vanguard 🗞️

ABUJA — The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure, has urged members of the party to be alert, following information available to him that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was already preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 presidential election.

This, he explained, was because the ruling party was aware the tide was heavily tilted against it in the ongoing legal challenge to the presidential election results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Sokoto election Tribunal admits evidence against Governor, Deputy

Photo credit: Daillypost

The Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto State on Tuesday adjourned sitting to July 19 having admitted in evidence, two letters on Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir’s, educational qualifications.Justice Haruna Mshelia, the tribunal Chairman, adjourned the case after the Peoples Democratic Party and the 2023 Governorship candidate, Sa’idu Umar, closed their testimonies to prove their petition.

Mshelia adjourned for the All Progressives Congress, Governor Ahmad Aliyu, and Gobir to open their defence while the exhibits admitted were from the Saboon Birni Local Government Education Authority that were tendered by Mr Muyiwa Akinboro SAN, the lead Counsel to the PDP, and its 2023 Governorship candidate, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar.

Ex-Nigerian minister, Uche Ogah mourns Joe Irukwu’s passage at 89.

Photo credit: Daillypost

Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, has mourned the passing of the former President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Professor Joe Irukwu (CFR).In a condolence message made available to newsmen in Umuahia, Abia State, Ogah described the late Irukwu as a nationalist, legal luminary and insurance guru.

He noted that the deceased made impactful contributions in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy, as the then pioneer Managing Director of Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and founder of African Development Insurance Company and many others. The ex-minister described Professor Irukwu’s death as a big blow which has created a void that would be difficult to fill.

He said, “Death is a necessary end for every mortal but for a man like Dee Ogboo who came, saw and conquered in all facets of human endeavour”.

Photo credit: Google

Crownprinces2 (

)