Today’s Headlines: Tinubu meets Senate President Akpabio; Gunmen burn Imo monarch’s house

Just In: Tinubu meets Senate President Akpabio

Source: Vanguard paper

President Bola Tinubu and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, are currently in a meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is coming moments after the Senate became rowdy while screening one of President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, Festus Keyamo.

Akpabio arrived the Villa at 2.25p.m., shortly after the Senate adjourned for a closed-door session.

Gunmen burn Imo monarch’s house

Source: Vanguard paper

Unidentified gunmen have attacked and set ablaze the house of the traditional ruler of Okwuru, Orsu Ihitteukwa in Orsu council area of Imo State, Eze-Elect, Eze Ezekiel I. Nwokedi.

It was gathered the attack took place last Saturday night in Orsu Ihitteukwa in Imo.

Just last month, a similar tragedy where gunmen killed the traditional ruler of a community called Nguru Nweke in Aboh Mbaise area council in Imo state, Eze Nnamdi Durujiaku (Mirioma), at his palace.

Confirming the incident, Eze Nwokedi, lamented that his personal belongings were completely razed in the attack by the gunmen.

At the time of filing this report, no reason was given for the attack, but based on report, Orsu has been under the control of gunmen for over three years. The gunmen chased away the residents as well as monarchs and were said to have taken over the control of the area.

FG to cut multiple taxation – Nami

Source: Vanguard paper

The various taxes administered by the three tiers of government are to be harmonized in a fresh move to incentivize compliance and increase tax revenue.

The Chairman of the Joint Tax Board (JTB) Mr. Muhammad Nami, disclosed this at the meeting with Chairmen of States Internal Revenue Boards, in Abuja, this afternoon.

Rowdy session as Senate divides over Keyamo

Source: Vanguard paper

THERE was sharp division among the Senators and q rowdy session on Monday during the screening of former Minister of state, Labour and the Ministerial Nominee from Delta State, Festus Keyamo, SAN.

Trouble started soon after the nominee introduced himself and read his resume, just as he told the Senate that he fought for the right of the senate and that he went to court and won a case to have the Upper Chamber confirm the appointment of service chiefs, when the Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central rose at 1.37pm to raise a point of Order.

Nwokocha’s point of order was with regard to a matter in 2020 about the public works programme where the sum of 20 thousand Naira was appropriated to one thousand Nigerians in every local government area in the country.

Nwokacha cited section 88( 1b) of the 1999 constitution as amended, just as he reminded Keyamo of accusing the National Assembly of being corrupt and wanted to hijack the process of disbursement of N 52 billion.

Qualityupdates (

)