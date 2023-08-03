Today’s Headlines: Tinubu meets NLC, TUC leaders – The Nation; Labour suspends protest after meeting with Tinubu

Tinubu meets NLC, TUC leaders.

Leaders of the organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria are meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The meeting comes just hours after the unions followed through on their plans to protest the economic hardship triggered by the discontinuance of petrol subsidy, as Tinubu announced on May 29.

Labour Suspends Protest After Meeting With Tinubu.

The organised Labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has announced that the Federal Government will be given time to fulfil its promises.

Labour had declared protest after the price of fuel moved to N617 from N537. The unions had given the Federal Government an ultimatum to reverse the increment.

Based on the failure of government to heed its demand, labour mobilised protest across the nation on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu had invited Comrade Joe Ajaero, NLC President, Festus Osifo, TUC President, to a meeting at Aso Rock.

At the end of the meeting, Ajaero told the media that the unions would give the government some time.

FG Asked To Reverse Anti-Poor Policies, PMS Price, School Fees.

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nige­ria (TUC) on Wednesday protested in all the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the hardship following the re­moval of fuel subsidy.

They asked the Federal Government to reverse its anti-poor policies, petrol price, and school fees. They also urged the government to fix the ailing refineries, support education and health sectors and pay university teachers their eight months salaries.

S’West workers, CSOs protest, urge Tinubu to cut governance cost.

Wokers in Ondo State, yesterday, joined their counterparts across the country to protest against the hardship currently being experienced by Nigerians.

During the protest within Akure metropolis, the workers, under the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), urged President Bola Tinubu to promptly reduce the cost of governance.

