Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Means Well For Nigeria–Buratai, Abdulsalami Makes Demands from Presidential Candidates Ahead Election

Tinubu means well for Nigeria – Buratai

The former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai has enjoined Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Buratai made the call in a statement made available to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja. The immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic urged Nigerians to come out and vote for Tinubu, claiming the presidential candidate means well for Nigeria.

Buratai also encouraged Nigerians to keep aside all kinds of sentiments and prejudice and do what is best for the country. “I want to urge all Nigerian voters to come out en masse and vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as their next president. “I say so because he means well for Nigeria, and he has a better plan to fix the country and take it to the promised Land.

Abdulsalami Abubakar makes strong demands from candidates

Chairman of National Peace Accord and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has urged presidential candidates that only the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the power to announce results during Saturday’s general election.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Abubakar stated this on Wednesday as all political parties converged at the International Conference Centre, ICC, in Abuja for the signing of the second peace accord. Abubakar said, “I want to encourage political parties to respect that only the INEC is the constitution of authority, will announce the result and to ensure that their supporters refrain from disseminating fake news.

“On behalf of the National Peace Committee, I urge all stakeholders to understand that this event has the potential of setting a positive in our journey to a peaceful and more democratized Nigeria. “Your Excellency, Mr. President, I want to thank you for taking your time to join us in this moment of history in the life of Nigeria’s real democracy.”

Election: Police restrict movements, ban escorts in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has banned the presence of security escorts and orderlies from accompanying anyone to the polling unit. It also warned quasi-security outfits, vigilance groups, and hunter’s associations among others to stay away from polling units during the election.

Source: Punch papers

The police banned politicians from moving from one polling unit to the other and from using sirens during the election, adding that there would be restrictions on the movement of people except those on essential duties during the exercise.

The command also warned that it will arrest anyone found buying or selling their votes during the presidential and National Assembly election on Saturday. These warnings were given in a statement on Thursday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil. He warned that any violation would not be condoned.

New naira policy has brought hardship to Nigerians – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has bemoaned the poor implementation of the naira redesign which has no doubt brought hardship to millions of Nigerians.

Source: Punch papers

Lawan noted that although the policy was laudable its poor implementation had beclouded the merits therein. The Senate president made this known in a statement he signed on Thursday where he sued for peace and urged eligible Nigerians to go out and vote for the All Progressive Party.

He said, “I sincerely empathize with fellow Nigerians regarding the hardship being experienced across our land in the implementation of the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria. “Even though we all agree on the merits of the policy, its implementation gap, unfortunately, brought enormous hardship upon citizens across the country.

