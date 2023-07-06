Today’s Headlines: Tinubu May Not Do Well Like Buhari In Anti-Corruption Fight, Tinubu Mourns Ajose

Tinubu May Not Do Well Like Buhari In Anti-Corruption Fight–Don

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

A Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Babafemi Badejo, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu may do well in other sectors but fail in the area of corruption.

The Professor, who spoke Wednesday at an inaugural lecture titled, ‘Interests’, delivered at Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State said Tinubu may fail like his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in the fight against graft.

Badejo opined that Tinubu’s silence on the anti-corruption war since he came on board is an attestation that the President may not be serious about fighting corruption.

It is my own view that former President Muhammadu Buhari failed woefully on the issue of anti-corruption. He did start by wanting to implement the UN anti-corruption strategies and went further to appoint a committee and that committee did nothing till today.

On President Tinubu, it is too early to give a conclusion but I can say that from what he has done in one month, he will do by far better than Buhari, but not on corruption,” he said.

Badejo noted that Tinubu has not been talking about fighting corruption the same way he has been promising to ensure judges and everybody are comfortable.

Tinubu Mourns Ajose-Adeogun

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of Nigeria’s first Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, who passed on last Saturday in Lagos.

Ajose-Adeogun, who died at the age of 96 was appointed the Minister of Federal Capital in 1976 by the Murtala Mohammed Military Administration and served in the position till 1979.

Tinubu described the former minister and notable businessman as an eminent statesman for his contributions to national development.

He said that the country and the people of Lagos State where he held an important traditional title, owe the deceased a debt of gratitude for his meritorious service.

“I join the family, children, associates and Lagos State Government in mourning the death of Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, an illustrious son of Lagos, who served our country excellently as the first Minister of Federal Capital Territory.

Photo Credit:Google

NNPC Fails To Launch IPO

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has failed to meet the deadline for the start of its initial public offering.

The national oil company’s quarterly report, published on Monday, stated that the company missed the deadline for its initial public offering.

The company became a commercial venture on July 19, 2022, following the Petroleum Industry Act. The group CEO of NNPC, Mele Kyari, had previously announced that the company would be ready to launch an IPO by mid-year in 2023 during a transition ceremony.

An IPO is a public offering where a company sells shares to institutional investors. The NNPC was expected to be ready for an IPO by the end of the second quarter, according to the quarterly report. However, it is now the third quarter, and no IPO has been launched yet

NNPC Ltd is making a deliberate effort to properly clean up its books towards recapitalisation,” the report reads.

“The PIA provides that NNPC Ltd will be in a position to consider any initial public offer (IPO) in three years’ time.”

The company said it understands that when “you want to get ready for IPO, you need to do things differently”

Reps Ask JAMB To Stay Action, Set Up Probe Committee

Photo credit: channels television

The House of Representatives has waded into the allegation of result forgery levelled by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) against a 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme.

The lawmakers expressed concerns that the exam body acted in an unprofessional manner in a matter involving a minor by withdrawing the candidate’s result and banning her for three years.

They said the girl may have been manipulated by an adult.

Confaamnews (

)