Today’s Headlines: Tinubu May Create New Ministries – Gbajabiamila, Ganduje Pledges Reforms In APC

Tinubu May Create New Ministries – Gbajabiamila

Photo credit: channels television

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has hinted at the possibility of creating new ministries in the country.

This is according to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who disclosed this to Channels Television on Thursday in Abuja.

“Mr President intends to separate portfolios or restructure the ministries in such a way you might be hearing of new ministries that were not standalone ministries before. So the process continues,” he stated.

(Photo credit: Google)

Ganduje Pledges Reforms In APC

Photo credit: channels television

Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, said he will reform the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in line with the current realities.

Ganduje stated this in Abuja while playing host to members of the National Integrated Movement and the APC Support Group ahead of the official announcement of his appointment as the party’s National Chairman.

He also expressed his disappointment with the resignation of Salihu Lukman as the National Vice Chairman (North West) of the party.

Election That Brought Me To Parliament Not Rigged – Agbo

Photo credit: punch newspaper

A member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Agbo, said that the election that brought him to the federal parliament was not rigged.

Agbo, who represents Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in Enugu State, was elected into the House on the platform of the Labour Party, also advised politicians vying for elective offices to shun rigging during elections.

The federal parliamentarian, while explaining how he emerged as the winner in the 2023 HoR National Assembly elections, said he garnered 28,750 votes against his contender, who polled 14,300 votes.

Shettima Meets Russian Stakeholders, Discusses Reactivation Of ALSCON

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday in St. Petersburg, Russia, restated Nigeria’s determination to revive the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria, particularly by engaging with key stakeholders in the industry.⁣

“The sooner we get this plant back to production, the better for everyone. We need to walk the talk; the Nigerian people deserve better,” Shettima said at a meeting with the management of Russian Aluminium Company, UC RUSAL, and other stakeholders in the project on the sideline of the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.⁣

