Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Making False Promises – PDP; NLC Begins Nationwide Protest

Tinubu making False Promises -PDP

The Democratic Party ( PDP) has dismissed President Tinubu’s Monday broadcast as a litany of false promises hurriedly put together by his handlers.

The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press briefing, yesterday, claimed the promises were aimed at hoodwinking and beguiling Nigerians and blackmailing the organised labour.

The opposition party spokesman said President Tinubu’s promises were reminiscent of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) in the 2015 general elections.

Ologunagba recalled that in the run-up to the 2015 general election, the ruling party promised Three million jobs per year; making naira equal in value to the US dollar; provision of small business loan guarantee scheme to create at least five million new jobs by 2019 amongst others.

“Nigerians are aware that the APC, with Senator Tinubu as national leader never fulfilled any of these promises, but rather remained unaccountable and turned our once prosperous nation to the poverty capital of the world where over 100 million citizens cannot afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life.

NLC Begins Nationwide Protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress has commenced nationwide protests over the removal of petrol subsidy.

The protesters on Wednesday converged on the Ikeja under-bridge in Lagos State.

The NLC had given the government a seven-day ultimatum with threats of a nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Halt Your Planned Protest – Gov Yusuf Tells NLC

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC to halt it planned nationwide protest as governments at all levels are assiduously working to fashion out modalities of reducing the sufferings as a result of the fuel hike.

The state governor made this known during a pioneer interactive meeting with the members of Community Re-Orientation Committee (CRC) from the 44 local governments held at the Africa house, government house.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa issued late Tuesday night quoted the Governor passionately calling on the Labour leaders to exercise patience as efforts were in place to ameliorate suffering.

Governor Yusuf said in the state plans were underway by the Kano State government to roll out measures to cushion the effect.

The statement reads, “Determined to create measures of cushioning the effects of subsidy removal, Kano state government is preparing to purchase grains from the federal government and sell to people of the state in 44 local governments areas at an affordable price.

“Alh Abba Kabir Yusuf said the state government is worried on the difficulties people are facing due to the high cost of transportation and food stuffs occasioned by the subsidy removal pledging to aveil more possible ways of lessening the hardship.

Ogun, Navy to secure Tongeji Island — Abiodun

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, disclosed that his administration would collaborate with the Nigerian Navy towards ensuring the protection of lives and property of Nigerians living on Tongeji Island, in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Abiodun stated this when he received the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mohammed Abdulahi, who paid him a courtesy call in his office, at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor, who noted that the Island remained an essential part of Nigeria and Ogun State, said all efforts would be geared towards making the inhabitants of the Island feel a sense of belonging.

He said: “Tongeji Island remains a vibrant part of our country, our state and Ipokia Local Government Area. But the problem we have here is that there is no road connection to the Island.

“I must put on record the efforts of the immediate past Chief of Naval Staff in respect to insecurity and the feeling of being alienated by our people there, who feel abandoned and not being cared for. I recalled I had a meeting with the National Security Adviser on the issue of insecurity on the Island.”

