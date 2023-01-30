Today’s Headlines: Tinubu ll Win With Wide Margin_Akeredolu Assures; Atiku promises to end banditry, improve security if elected

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Will Win, With Wide Margin, Akeredolu

The Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the South-West, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the 2023 election with a wide margin.

Akeredolu said that the party “is lucky to have a personality like Tinubu, who is reliable and competent as its Presidential candidate.

He spoke in Ondo town at the Central Senatorial District campaign rally of the party held at Our Saviours Primary School, Esso Area, Ondo

Addressing a large crowd of party leaders, members and supporters at the rally, Akeredolu said that ” Tinubu is the only candidate that can engender desired change and development in the country.

Atiku Promises To End Banditry

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to end banditry and improve security nationwide especially in Zamfara State if elected President.

He made the promise while speaking to Parry supporters in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital on Monday.

Atiku extended his sympathy to the people of the state who have been at the receiving end of bandit attacks which has led to hundreds of death over the last couple of years.

The PDP candidate said, “We have been looking forward to come to Zamfara because of what we are reading on social media, now we have seen that it is true.

Tinubu, APC Wasting Time With Muslim-Muslim Ticket —Dogara

Ahead of the February 25 and March 11 general elections, immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has said that Muslim Muslim ticket of the rulling All Progressives Congress, APC, will polarize the country along religious and tribal lines.

Dogara who was a keynote speaker during the Arewa Christian Indigenous Pastors Association, ACIPA’s day of prayers, awards and book dedication/launch at Evangelical Church of West Africa, ECWA in Jos, Plateau State on Sunday urged Nigerians to reject the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the ticket was against the unity of the country.

Underscoring the importance of not comprising competence and character in the election of Nigeria’s president, Dogara said that Tinubu had a lot of baggages that will make him a foreign asset should he become the next president to the detriment of the people.

Obi In Jigawa, Promises To Unlock State Potentials For Development

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has promised to unlock the economic potentials in Northern Nigeria through agriculture and quality education.

Obi made the promise while addressing stakeholders especially women and youths at a pre-campaign rally meeting in Dutse, the Jigawa State Capital, on Monday.

This was contained in a statement by the Obi-Datti Media Office, in Abuja.

According to the statement, Obi told the people that he and his Vice Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmad if elected will develop Jigawa state turning its various arable land for production of goods for export.

He reiterated his position on securing the country and turning it away from consumption to production and engaging the youths who are in their productive ages

