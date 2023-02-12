This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Lists 6 Ways To End New Naira Woes – Listen To Voice Of Reason—NGF To CBN

Tinubu Lists 6 Ways To End New Naira Woes

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria on ways to bring succour to Nigeria over the naira redesign policy.

In a statement on Sunday, the former Lagos State governor said it was important for the apex bank to restore hope in the country by implementing workable steps to ease the accompanied woes of the policy.

The APC presidential flag bearer, who suggested six ways the CBN could adopt to douse the tension, said it was important for the apex bank to work on a template that could ease the pain being experienced by Nigerians.

New naira: Listen To Voice Of Reason, NGF tells CBN

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to listen to the voice of reason and follow the rule of law in its pursuit of the naira redesign policy.

This is as the Forum assured Nigerians that it felt their pains and is “determined to employ all legitimate channels to ease the situation.”

The NGF stated these in a communiqué signed by its chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and issued at the end of its meeting held on Saturday in Abuja, according to a report by Premium Times.

Again, PDP accuses Tinubu, APC of plotting to derail democracy

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerians to continue to resist the pressure by the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization to postpone the 2023 general election.

This call was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman of the PDP Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “Our campaign again alerts that the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization is desperate for a postponement of the 2023 elections as part of its design to cause panic, create an atmosphere of political uncertainty, destabilize the electoral process and foist an undemocratic situation on our country, having come to a conclusion that its Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been rejected by Nigerians ahead of the February 25, 2023, Presidential election.

2023 election: Gov Bello charges APC members to woo voters

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has charged all members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to close ranks and woo voters to ensure victory for the party in the general elections.

Bello gave the charge when he inaugurated a 65-man campaign council of the Party for Niger North Senatorial District (Zone C) in Kontagora, headquarters of the zone, noting that voting the party back into power would help consolidate the successes so far recorded.

The governor said: “Close ranks, get to the people at the grassroots and canvass for votes. Logistics will be made available to all local governments in the zone.

