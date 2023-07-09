Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Is Not Fit To Be Called Mr President – Utomi; Anambra Secured Under Soludo – APGA

Tinubu Is Not Fit To Be Malled Mr President – Pat Utomi

Photo Credit: Daily Post

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Pat Utomi, has said that President Bola Tinubu is not fit and healthy enough to be called Mr president.

DailyPost recalls that Mr Utomi, said Peter Obi, would have been the better candidate to lead the country.

Peter Obi was the Labour Party presidential candidate who lost to Mr Tinubu at the 2023 Election.

The LP chieftain wondered why Tinibu is still in Office at his age.

“I would not be seeking public office at his (Tinubu) age,” he said on Saturday. “I told my children to confine me if I’m running around after 70.”

He also said Nigeria has suffered so much for having ailing leaders which is a possible reason why Peter Obi, whom he described as a fit person would have won the election.

Anambra Secured Under Soludo – APGA

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

The National Coordinator of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has faulted those spreading rumours of insecurity in Anambra State and declared that Anambra of today is very well secured under the result-oriented leadership of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Obigwe spoke in Awka yesterday following the pandemonium that ensued in different parts of the state on Friday over the rumoured attack by unknown gunmen enforcing the one week sit-at-home order by the Simon Ekpa-led group of Biafra agitators.

He noted that a lot has really changed in Anambra State for good recalling that when people talk about insecurity in the state, it reminds him of the fact that Governor Soludo was once a victim of gunmen attack prior to the governorship elections but he was undeterred by the incident as he rather went ahead to confront the situation after his swearing-in.

Photo Credit:Google

Sit-at-home: Gov. Mbah Talks Tough

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has declared that the state was winning the war against sit-at-home enforcers and would never take orders from people he described as murderers and enemies of Igbo land.

Mbah said there was no way Enugu could become the premier destination for investment, living, and tourism or its economy grown from $4.4 billion to $30 billion with the people still talking about or taking orders from faceless persons outside the state, insisting that “we cannot be defeated by evil and we must not allow that to happen”.

The governor called for concerted efforts by the media and Enugu people against scaremongering and fake news, which he described as the latest resort by the sit-at-home promoters, having lost their capacity to inflict havoc on lives and property as was previously the case due to re-energised security measures applied by the government and security agencies since the ban on Monday sit-at-home in the state.

Tinubu’s Ministerial List Including Ex-Govs Might Be Prophecy–Sani

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the ministerial list in circulation.

Sani said President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list might be a prophecy.

He also noted that the ministerial list, which includes former state governors, might be fake.

Tweeting, Sani wrote: “The List of President Tinubu’s ministers in circulation is filled with Former Governors; the list is either a fake news or a prophecy.”

Some former governors and eminent Nigerians have been linked to the ministerial list.

However, the presidency had said the ministerial list was not ready.

Tinubu’s media aide, Dele Alake, said the list circulating on social media was false.

El_Zaxks (

)