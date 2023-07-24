Today’s Headlines: Tinubu is not fit to be called Mr president – Pat Utomi; Shettima to represent BAT at UN, Russia-Africa Summits

Tinubu is not fit to be called Mr president – Pat Utomi

Photo credit: Daily Post

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Pat Utomi, has said that President Bola Tinubu is not fit and healthy enough to be called Mr president.

DailyPost recalls that Mr Utomi, said Peter Obi, would have been the better candidate to lead the country.

Peter Obi was the Labour Party presidential candidate who lost to Mr Tinubu at the 2023 Election.

The LP chieftain wondered why Tinibu is still in Office at his age.

“I would not be seeking public office at his (Tinubu) age,” he said on Saturday. “I told my children to confine me if I’m running around after 70.”

He also said Nigeria has suffered so much for having ailing leaders which is a possible reason why Peter Obi, whom he described as a fit person would have won the election.

Photo credit || Google

Shettima To Represent Tinubu At UN, Russia-Africa Summits

Photo credit: Channels Television

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima will represent President Bola Tinubu at the United Nations Food Systems Summit in Rome as well as the Russia-Africa Summit.

Shettima is scheduled to depart Abuja on Sunday for the two major international Summits in Rome, Italy and St Petersburg, Russia.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Olusola Abiola.

Insecurity: Nigeria Will Overcome Challenges, Says CDS

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

The chief of defence staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Christopher Musa, has said Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges to attain its potential of a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Musa stated this at the graduation of 20 participants of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) Skill Acquisition Programme on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria is blessed but was only passing through challenges, just as he assured that the country will succeed.

“This country is blessed; we are going through challenges but we’ll succeed. Don’t give up, it takes a lot of sacrifices” he said. The CDS commended DEPOWA for continuously empowering dependants of fallen/living heroes, saying education and skill acquisitions are fundamental pillars for personal and societal development.

He noted that the skill acquisition programme highlighted the importance of developing and nurturing the skills of the defence and police wives.

The CDS said the skills that had been acquired would undoubtedly play a pivotal role in their personal growth, self-reliance and empowerment.

INEC Can Amend Guidelines On e-Transmission Of Results – A’Court

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can amend or vary its regulations or guidelines.

The appellate court made the declaration while setting aside the judgment of a Federal High Court, which ordered INEC to directly and electronically upload the election results of the Governorship and State of Assembly elections from the polling units to the IREV.

The appellate court presided over by Justice Abubakar Umar also described the suit, filed by the Labour Party, its governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and 41 Others, as an abuse of the court process.

The court, in the judgment endorsed by the two other members of the panel of justice, Justice Olukayode Bada and Justice Onyekachi Otisi, held that the power to make a regulation or guideline necessarily entails the authority to amend or vary it.

Justice Umar stated, “It is my considered view that the power to make a regulation or guideline necessarily entails the power to amend or vary it,” especially if it deems it necessary or exigencies warrant such.

“With due respect to the learned judge, an order of mandamus cannot be granted to fetter a discretion”, he held.

