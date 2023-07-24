Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Is Not A Magician -Oshiomhole, Dollar Now N876 As Forex Shortage Worsens

Tinubu Is Not A Magician -Oshiomhole Source: Punch paper

Former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, on Sunday, defended President Bola Tinubu, saying those who voted him as president are aware he is not a magician.

Oshiomhole noted that there was no time Tinubu pledged to fix the country’s numerous problems in 24 hours during his presidential campaign.

The former president of Nigeria Labour Congress stated this when he was featured on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Sunday night.

He said, “They know they were not electing a magician. And nobody promised a magical solution. Don’t bother giving me an example. I know what we (APC) promised more than you. Whatever is reported, we are the source. We did not promise anyone a 24-hour solution and we did not promise an overnight solution. Can you show me any document where we said in 24 hours, this will be done?”

Continuing, Oshiomhole stated that resolving the fuel hike, unemployment and other challenges is not something that can happen in a day.

According to him, the president deserves commendation for the manner he has hit the ground running since assuming office.

Dollar Now N876 As Forex Shortage Worsens Source: Punch paper

The naira maintained its downward trend against the dollar as it traded for 876/$ at the parallel market on Sunday.

Some Bureau de Change operators, who spoke to The PUNCH, said the local currency had earlier exchanged to the dollar at 820 a week earlier.

Since the unification of the exchange rates in the country by the Central Bank of Nigeria in recent weeks, the naira had continued to slide to the dollar, due to liquidity crunch, speculations, and other challenges.

Speaking with Punch correspondent, a BDC operator in Lagos, Alhaji Sanni Abdul, stated, “Naira is currently bought and sold at 850/$ and 876/$. The exchange rate has not been stable for some time now.”

APC NEC To Ratify Ganduje, Basiru As Chairman, Secretary. Source: The Nation Nigeria

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to ratify the choice of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as national chairman and Senator Ajibola Basiru as national secretary at its next meeting, it was learnt yesterday.

The decision followed the choice of the duo, by consensus, after the exit of the former chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to confirm the date of the NEC meeting at the NWC’s request.

Also, the NWC, NEC and the governors agreed that there should be a smooth transition and continuity of the pre-existing zoning formula for the composition of the party leadership.

A source said the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, met at Imo State Lodge, Abuja and endorsed Ganduje and Basiru.

New Army chief ‘ll wipe out Boko Haram, IPOB, bandits, says El-Rufai. Source: Vanguard paper

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said the Chief of Army Staff COAS, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, would wipe out terrorism and banditry in the country.

El-Rufai, who stated this in a Twitter post weekend, said Lagbaja leads from the front, adding that Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other criminal bodies were afraid of him.

The former governor, who posted a video of the new army chief directing troops to wipe out all criminal elements and stop the killings in Plateau State, said Lagbaja served as the General Officer Commanding, GOC, during his administration as governor of Kaduna.

ChungleeWrites (

)