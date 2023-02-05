Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Is Next President—Buhari, Suleman Advises Nigerians To Protect Their Votes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Is Next President—Buhari

From President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday came a fresh endorsement for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the February 25 election.

Source: The Nation papers

Addressing an APC rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, Buhari described Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president. The APC flag bearer, according to the president, is not only a strong believer in Nigeria, but he also has what it takes to make the country better than it is now.

We will win through and through. I trust Tinubu’s dedication and service,” he told the cheering crowd in English and Hausa. Buhari, who spoke against the background of alleged cracks in the APC hierarchy ahead of the election, said: “I have known Bola Tinubu for more than 20 years. I will continue to campaign for him.”

Apostle Suleman advises Nigerians to protect their votes

A renowned Nigerian Clergy and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has advised Nigerians to protect their votes during the forthcoming general elections.

Source: Punch papers

The clergyman advised his official Twitter handle, made available to newsmen by a media rapporteur, Seunmanuel Faleye. The Apostle equally encouraged Nigerians to ensure they exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections. He said that the protection of the votes becomes necessary to avoid rigging and other manipulation of the election result.

Suleman said that Nigerians must go out en masse to their polling units across the country, cast their votes, and wait for the votes to be counted and the results transmitted. He said that they must be vigilant and ensure that they take photographs and record every moment at polling stations as evidence in the case of manipulation.

Bullion vans must not determine election result – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, urged Nigerians not to allow the results of the 2023 presidential election to be determined by “bullion vans.”

Source: Punch papers

In a newsletter sent to our correspondent, the former vice-president, and serial presidential candidate urged Nigerians to channel frustrations accrued from the scarcity of naira and fuel to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress. “A few days ago, I had cause to make a statement on the currency conversion policy of the federal government. In the said statement, I aligned my position with an upsurge of demands for a slight extension of the January 31 deadline.

“While commending the magnanimity of the CBN for such an extension, it would be pertinent for the agency to take urgent measures and make the new currency available and accessible to the public. This is necessary to ease the ongoing hardships and frustration that have become manifest in our people across the country.”

Gunmen kill eight, destroy farmland in Ondo communities

The residents of Imoru, Arimogija, and Molege communities in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State have called on the state and federal governments to save them from the incessant attack of suspected killer-herdsmen.

Source: Punch papers

The residents said no fewer than eight members of the communities had been killed in the last two weeks while about 40 hectares of farmland had been destroyed by the assailants. According to them, the victims were mostly farmers and traders.

Speaking about the incident, a community leader, Owolafe Folorunsho, said the recent attack occurred when the farmers repelled the herdsmen from destroying their crops by the herdsmen. He stated, “The herders have continued to invade our farmlands at night, harvest our crops to feed their cows and on many occasions, they will come during the day, force us to uproot the cassava by ourselves at gunpoint, command us to cut them into pieces to feed their cows.

