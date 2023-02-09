Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Is My Candidate, Vote Him- Buhari, Wike Bags Chieftaincy Title In Idoma

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Is My Candidate, Vote Him- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday declared the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as his candidate in the February 25th election.

To this end, Buhari urged residents of Sokoto State to vote for Tinubu in the upcoming election.

Gov Wike Bags Chieftaincy Title In Idoma Land

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has been conferred with a chieftaincy title, Okokocho K’Idoma in the Idoma Kingdom of Benue State.

The Paramount Ruler of the Kingdom, HRM. Agaba’Idu Chief. Dr Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John conferred the title on the governor on Thursday during the inauguration of the kings’ ultramodern palace in Otukpo.

FG Orders 3 Weeks Closure Of Universities For Elections

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed universities across the country to close between February 22 and March 14, to enable students to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

Some Nigerians and political parties had appealed to the government to close schools to enable students of voting age to exercise their right to vote in this year’s elections.

Buhari Establishes Transition Council

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council to oversee the 2023 transition programme.

The president also signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.

No Extension Of Deadline For PVC Collection- INEC Insists

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted there will not be another extension of the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) before the general elections.

The commission said it needs to move its staff away from the issuance of PVCs to other sectors that need attention ahead of the elections.

