Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Is Making Changes–Issa-Onilu On Why Ministers Have Not Been Inaugurated; Wike Ready To Cooperate With APC – Ganduje

Tinubu Is Making Changes–Issa-Onilu

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

A former National Director of Publicity for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has said Ministers screened and confirmed by the senate will be inaugurated soon.

He also claimed President Bola Tinubu is tinkering with the current ministerial structure before inaugurating his cabinet.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme on Wednesday, Issa-Onilu said: “What we should ask is we need to ensure that we lay a solid foundation even for the cabinet to come in and take off,” he said.

Wike Ready To Cooperate With APC–Ganduje

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has boasted of the increasing fortunes of his party, saying discussions are on to get some opposition political parties to collapse into the APC

Ganduje disclosed this on Wednesday while giving an insight into the visit of minister-designate and former Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike to his residence on Tuesday.

Asked whether Wike would be joining the APC as a minister in the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration, Ganduje said the former Rivers governor is ready to cooperate with the ruling party without necessarily joining ship.

Photo Credit:Google

Makinde Seeks 5-year Single Tenure For Political Offices

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has advocated the need to adopt a five-year single tenure for President, governors, national assembly and state assembly members to stop the problems that usually arise from the quest for second term by politicians.

The governor made the call on Wednesday, at the retreat of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), held at Maja Avenue, Jericho, Ibadan.

While admonishing Nigerians, particularly those in leadership positions to brace up for the task of rebuilding the country in line with the vision of the founding fathers, Makinde observed that it has become imperative for Nigerians to come together to rebuild the nation and reposition it on the path of sustainable economic growth and development, adding that the task of rebuilding the country remains the duty of Nigerians and should not be left for external actors.

Dwelling on the aptness of the theme of the retreat, “Going from Strength to Strength,” Makinde posited that the theme is in tandem with where Nigeria was supposed to be as a nation.

He noted that the call for rebuilding the nation should reawaken the consciousness of every Nigerian of the exigency of having a prosperous and egalitarian country with strong and efficient institutions of governance.

According to him, there is still a role for every Nigerian to play to ensure that all and sundry collectively make life better in the country despite the difficult and very challenging times in the nation.

He emphasised on the power of consistent prayers and urged Christians not to relent in praying for the leaders and restoration of the nation’s glory.

The governor lamented that Nigeria was at the bottom instead of being the Giant of Africa, because the leaders had deted from the standards set by the founding fathers.

Police Arrest Eight Suspects In Connection With Mangu Attacks

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested eight persons in connection with the recent killings of people in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State and appealed to citizens to continue to support the Command with credible information which will lead to the reduction of the crime rate in the State to the barest minimum.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Julius Alawari who paraded some of the suspects at the Police headquarters in Jos on Wednesday, expressed his commitment to work in collaboration with other security agencies to deal decisively with criminal elements as he advised them to relocate from the State.

While commending his men who are doing great at their duty posts, he also warned those who are associated with corruption and other unprofessional conduct to turn a new leaf as his administration will not condone any shameful conduct which negates the Police Act and Regulation, 2020 as amended.

