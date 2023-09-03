Today’s Headlines: Tinubu is legitimate President – NBA; Obaseki, Shaibu Face-Off Deepens

Tinubu is legitimate President – NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said it was wrong to refer to President Bola Tinubu as an illegal president since no court has set aside his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The body of lawyers submitted that as of today, “there is only one President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the person of President Bola Tinubu.”

President of the NBA, Yakubu Maikyau made the assertion yesterday at a public presentation of the communique issued at the 63rd Annual General Conference of the association, held in Abuja.

The NBA president who was fielding questions from journalists at the event dismissed insinuations by some lawyers that Tinubu remains an illegal and unconditional President by virtue of the election petitions challenging his legitimacy.

On why the NBA invited him to declare the conference open in view of the pending litigations against his victory at the polls, Maikyua said: “There is a provision of the Evidence Act which says that if a declaration is made by a public officer, that declaration is deemed to be right and that everything is needed to be done for that thing to happen has been done.

Obaseki, Shaibu Face-Off Deepen

The new office is located at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, near the Government House, and formerly housed the Edo State Public Procurement Office, commissioned by former Governor Adams Oshiomhole on December 16, 2014. A signboard reading “Office of the Deputy Governor” has been placed at the building’s entrance, and renovation work is in progress, expected to be completed by tomorrow.

While a worker involved in the renovation was unaware of the building’s purpose, it is evident that preparations are being made for its use.

In response to inquiries, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, acknowledged that if there is a government signboard indicating the deputy governor’s office relocation, it must be accurate.

Conversely, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Musa Ebomhiana, stated that the reports of the deputy governor’s relocation are still rumors, as there has been no official communication regarding the matter.

Ex-President Jonathan’s Community Sends SOS To Tinubu, Diri

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s community, Otuoke, in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has sent a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) message to the Federal and Bayelsa State governments over the impending flood set to hit the community.

Otuoke, the host community of the Federal University, Otuoke, was one of the worst hit communities during the 2022 flooding, which affected several houses, including that of the Jonathans.

According to the community, it is also calling on all relevant agencies involved in emergencies to intervene quickly to save the community from another round of disheartening scenario.

The community speaking through its Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Mr Okubowei John Godfrey, said that it has since identified canals, creeks and some blocked natural waterways, which needed to be opened to avoid a repeat of the 2022 flood disaster in the community.

Tinubu’s ministers are an extension of the mind of the President—Adebayo

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, speaks on the gaps in the federal cabinet, noting that some strategic mandates appear to in purgatory, not being under specified ministry in terms of designation.

Adebayo also speaks on what Nigerians expect of the ministers and the gains in switching from premium motor spirit (PMS) to compressed natural gas (CNG) for power source among other issues. Excerpts:

President Bola Tinubu has charged his ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians and work for the interest of Nigeria and not their sections of the country. What do you say to that?

There is nothing unique in that because that is what the oath of office the ministers swore to says. The President could have simply charged the ministers to take their oath of office seriously, and this has to start from the President himself, the Vice President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the principal officers and every other person in public office taking their oath of office seriously.

