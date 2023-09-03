Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Is Legitimate President – NBA, I change private jets like bicycles – Bishop Oyedepo

Tinubu is legitimate President – NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said it was wrong to refer to President Bola Tinubu as an illegal president since no court has set aside his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The body of lawyers submitted that as of today, “there is only one President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the person of President Bola Tinubu.”

President of the NBA, Yakubu Maikyau made the assertion yesterday at a public presentation of the communique issued at the 63rd Annual General Conference of the association, held in Abuja.

The NBA president who was fielding questions from journalists at the event dismissed insinuations by some lawyers that Tinubu remains an illegal and unconditional President by virtue of the election petitions challenging his legitimacy.

I change private jets like bicycles – Bishop Oyedepo

The President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has bragged that he and his church change private jets like bicycles.

He said his acquisition of a fleet of private jets was by divine mandate.

In a recent sermon, Oyedepo said though God had revealed to him that he would fly in private jets, he and his church never invested any human energy into realising it.

The cleric said he was able to acquire four private jets, including Bombardier Challenger 604, Grumman Gulfstream I (G-159), Gulfstream IV (G-IV) and Gulfstream V (Gee-5), because God has blessed him richly.

“God told us we are going to fly; if He left us to plan to fly, it wouldn’t enter our budget in the next ten years. We are just changing planes like we change bicycles because His blessings make us rich and add no sorrow.

“We didn’t confess; we didn’t pray, pray for the plane to do what? They asked me, which kind of plane and I said any kind. I don’t know the name of any because I wasn’t shopping for it,” Pulse Nigeria quoted Bishop Oyedepo as saying.

No Military Coup Can Happen In Nigeria, Expect Political Coups- Primate Ayodele Tells FG

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has assured the federal government of Nigeria that there will be no military coup in the country but the government should expect more political coups.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele explained that any plans for a military coup would fail in the country because God has canceled it for the country. He stated that till eternity, there will be no record of a military coup but a revolution is coming.

He noted that the revolution can be described as a political coup; a situation where people will use their votes to kick out every political officeholder that isn’t performing as expected.

The prophet advised the federal government not to panic over fears of a coup but to focus on working tirelessly for the good people of Nigeria in order to secure a bright future in the position currently occupied. He also noted that the political coup applies to state governments too.

‘’There will be nothing like a military coup in Nigeria again from now till eternity, anybody sponsoring or planning it will fail. The only coup that will come up in Nigeria is a political coup where people will use their votes to reject any candidate they don’t want.’’

Retirement saga: Medical doctors will get fair treatment, says Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has promised to treat medical doctors under the FCT Administration with human face to strengthen medical services in all hospitals.

He said this during a meeting with medical unions in his office at the weekend.

Wike, who was represented by the minister of state for FCT, Mariya Mahmoud, said the recent circular of the eight years tenure retirement was an issue of concern, saying that the administration would study the matter carefully.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Asst. Director Information, Office of Minister of State for FCT, Freda Aideyan, the minister said the eight years didn’t only affect the Medical sector but some other sectors.

