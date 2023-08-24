Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Is A Lazy Leader, Just Like Other Presidents -African Action Congress; Obasanjo visits Isola, excites cab driver, others in United Kingdom

Tinubu Is A Lazy Leader, Just Like Other Presidents – AAC

Source: Sahara ReportersThe African Action Congress (AAC) has called on Nigerians to rise and resist the suffering meted out to them by President Bola Tinubu’s government for no justifiable or special reasons.

The Lagos State Chairman of the AAC, Ayoyinka Oni, who made the call in a statement on Saturday said that Nigerians have spent the past 50 days of Tinubu’s administration in pain, confusion and slavery and unless they rise, fight and resist the suffering, they will continue to suffer.

“Tinubu like Buhari is just an old terrible analog thinking entitled tyrant who is from the South. He is more bold in carrying out all the terrible policies against the people because he feels he has the South in his palms since resistance mostly starts from the South on issues like this, but he would be disappointed.

Oni said that what he would have done in his first 50 days in office as the President is to “expose and stop all the corruption in the oil sector”.

Obasanjo visits Isola, excites cab driver, others in United Kingdom

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, visited the Nigerian 14th Ambassador to the Court of St James, Tunji Sarafa Isola, on Wednesday, while on his way back from a Caribbean country.

Obasanjo, who arrived shortly after noon, was received by Isola, some senior diplomats , the Defence attaché and a handful of other staff at the High commission.

“I’m wearing three caps, that of a son, mentee and n Ambassador,” Isola said, during the brief reception in his office. After the reception, Isola held a closed door chat with the former president.

After the visit, Obasanjo happily posed with a few Nigerians in the Diaspora, who sighted him outside the imposing Nigerian House building.First, was a cab driver, who quickly parked on the side road, and asked for a selfie on sighting him and the ambassador. He went back to his cab, smiling and saying he just couldn’t let the opportunity pass him by.

Isola and the officials walked towards his car, while those coming from the passport section of the commission asked for the photo opportunities on seeing him.

Photo credit || Google

UK pledges enhanced synergy with Nigerian army

The United Kingdom Minister of State for Armed Forces and Veterans, Mr James Heappey, said the UK government would deepen synergy with the Nigerian military to enhance existing relations between the two countries.

Heappey gave the assurance when he led his team on a courtesy call to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria remained one of the great friends of the UK, adding that the relationship between the armed forces and particularly the armies of the two countries, was very close.

According to him, the customs and traditions of the Nigerian army are almost identical to many of the customs and traditions of the British Army.

Aregbesola Launches APC Caucus, Mobilises Supporters

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, launched a caucus called ‘Omoluabi Caucus’ within the fold of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state, and reassured of his commitment to the progressive ideals.

Speaking at the launch held in Ilesa, Osun State, which attracted members of the party across the state, the ex-Osun State governor, who explained that political parties are an amalgamation of different interests and tendencies, described Omoluabi Caucus as one of the many caucuses within APC in the state.

Aregbesola, who further said the Omoluabi Caucus was a ‘union of like-minds in the state’ stated further, “The Omoluabi Tendency is a caucus within the All Progressives Congress (APC); one of the caucuses in the state. We are not a faction. We are the genuine foundation members of the party and we have no intention of abandoning the ship of the party as it navigates the most turbulent waters.

