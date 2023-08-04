Today’s Headlines: Tinubu insists he won in a free and fair poll, solicits America, Europe support; FG moves to jail labour leaders

Tinubu insists he won in a free and fair poll, solicits America, Europe support

Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria

As Nigerians await the decision of the election petition tribunal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday insisted his victory at the poll is a reflection of the wishes of the majority of the electorates.

In his address at the national executive committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, he charged party stalwarts occupying both elective and appointive positions to discharge their duties.

Expressing concern over the multifaceted challenges besetting the polity, he called on the United States of America (USA) and development partners in Europe to come to the rescue of the country.

According to him: “I know election is just a step in the process, good governance is another one. We have gotten the trophy the president is standing before you and the reward for hardwork is more work.

“The party has a responsibility to promote unity, stability and love among ourselves. And we have to fulfill your dreams and the dreams of our founding fathers.

Photo credit || Google

FG moves to jail labour leaders

Photo credit: Daily Post

The Federal Government has filed a fresh action against the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, for allegedly defying an order restraining the duo from embarking on strike.

The “notice of consequences of disobedience to order of the court”, titled “Form 48,” was filed in Abuja on Wednesday, before the National Industrial Court. The applicants are the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation, while the various leaders of organized labor are listed as respondents.

“TAKE NOTICE that unless you obey the Direction contained in the Order of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, delivered by Honourable Justice Y. Anuwe on June 5th, 2023, as per the attached Enrolled Order, you will be guilty of Contempt of Court and will be liable to be sentenced to prison.”

Ministerial List: How Tinubu Violated The Constitution – SAN

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Activist and lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, says the manner in which President Bola Tinubu submitted his ministerial list to the Senate violates the constitution.

Tinubu sent the list in two batches, the first containing 28 names while the second had 19 names.

Adegboruwa, while appearing as a guest on Channels Television programme, alleged that Tinubu failed to fulfill the requirements of the constitution by submitting 28 names lesser than the number of states, in the first instance.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said compliance with the provisions of the constitution should be holistic and total, which must be devoid of the discretion of the President.

He said Tinubu would have completely fulfilled the law if he had sent 37 names to reflect 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by 27th July, 60 days after he assumed office.

First Lady, Remi Tinubu, visits Buhari in Daura

Photo credit: Punch papers

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

Mrs Tinubu, who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, said the visit was to check on the former President and thank him for his fatherly support.

Special Adviser to the First Lady on Media and Publicity, Busola Kukoyi, disclosed this in a statement she signed on Thursday titled ‘First Lady pays visit to former President Mohammadu Buhari’.

Kukoyi revealed that Mrs Tinubu prayed for long life and good health for the former President, even as she sought more support from him, not only for the administration of President Bola Tinubu, but for Nigeria.

avage (

)