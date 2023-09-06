Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Inherited Battered Economy – FG, Shettima Inaugurated National Council On Nutrition

Tinubu Inherited Battered Economy-FG

The Federal Government on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu inherited a battered economy but changed the narrative within his 100 days in office.

While describing the fuel subsidy removal as “a Sword of Damocles that hung over Nigeria for decades”, the FG said that although the challenges had been tough, the President has planted seeds of national transformation, growth, and all-round development.

Shettima Inaugurated National Council On Nutrition

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday inaugurated the new National Council on Nutrition (NCN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He charged the council to prioritise innovation and research in its quest to significantly transform the nation’s nutritional landscape.

APC Chairman, Ganduje’s Son Loses At National Assembly Tribunal In Kano

The National and State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano State on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by Umar Ganduje, of the APC, challenging the victory of Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe of NNPP for Rimin Gado/Dawakin Tofa/ Tofa/ Federal House of Representatives Election held on March. 25, 2023.

Umar, the son of the former Kano State Governor and APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, had filed a petition, challenging the emergence of Abdulkadir-Jobe of the NNPP, as a member representing Rimin Gado, Dawakin Tofa and Tofa Constituency election, held on February 25, 2023.

Heavy Security As Presidential Tribunal Gives Verdict Today

As early as 07:00 a.m., there were security operatives in and around the Appeal Court’s premises with their vehicles positioned at strategic points.

The area is calm with journalists and others putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the court proceedings which are expected to begin around 9:00 am.

