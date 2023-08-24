Today’s Headlines: Tinubu In Meeting With Islamic Leaders, Ondo SSG Confirms Governorship Ambition

Tinubu in meeting with Islamic leaders

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with a delegation of Nigerian Muslim leaders, (Ulama), led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The group of Islamic leaders recently offered to interface with the coup leaders in the Niger Republic on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), got the approval and actually interacted with the junta’s head, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The Ulammas are meeting President Tinubu, who is the chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, at the Presidential Villa to brief him on the outcome of their visit to Niger over the political situation in the country.

Ondo SSG confirms governorship ambition

The Secretary to the Ondo government, Princess Oladunni Odu, has confirmed her desire to contest next year’s governorship election in the state.

Princess Odu said it would not be difficult to have a female as governor of the Sunshine State.

Odu spoke in Akure at an interactive session with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalist.

She said she remained the only aspirant with the requisite experience.

Ukraine says special operation troops landed in Crimea

Ukraine says its troops landed in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 and which Kiev says it is committed to retaking.

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) carried out the landing as part of a special operation and all tasks were fulfilled, said Andrey Yusov, a spokesman for the agency, on Thursday.

Russian media reported the attack took place at Cape Tarkhankut, in the far west of Crimea, and that the Ukrainian forces had been repelled.

Contractors with multiple jobs risk losing all if … — Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi has threatened to take severe punitive measures against contractors who have multiple road contracts but fail to deliver on standards in one or more of such contracts.

Umahi who noted that the importance of infrastructure especially roads to national development cannot be overemphasized, said this during his first meeting with contractors handling road projects in the South West geo-political zone, at the Ministry’s Conference Hall, Mabushi, Abuja, yesterday.

He explained that infrastructure is an important component and driver of development be it in the movement of hospital equipment, children going to school, and also for commercial activities to thrive.

The Minister expressed disappointment at the pace as well as the sub-standard work at the Lokoja – Abuja road.

He described the road as “a death trap” for commuters. Umahi’ explained that even as the road project is still on-going, critical portions have already gone bad because of shabby job done by some of the contractors handling the 200km road project; describing the situation as man’s inhumanity to man.

