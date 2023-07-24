Today’s Headlines: Tinubu hugs deadline, replaces 4 names on ministerial list, Shettima Arrives Rome for UN Food Systems Summit

Tinubu hugs deadline, replaces 4 names on ministerial list

ABOUT four days to the expiration of the 60-day provision for the President to submit names of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation, President Bola Tinubu is yet to fulfil this constitutional provision.

Recall that President Tinubu took the oath of office on May 29, when former President Muhammadu Buhari handed over the mantle of leadership to him.

Multiple sources in the Senate told Vanguard weekend that the upper legislative chamber is yet to receive the final list of the ministerial nominees.

Sources at the presidency had last week hinted that the list was ready, but that a few adjustments were being made by the President.

One of the sources disclosed that four names initially penciled down by the President in four states, have been withdrawn and replaced with new names.

Shettima Arrives Rome

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Rome to represent President Bola Tinubu at the United Nations Food Systems Summit

The event will hold from Monday, July 24, to Wednesday, July 26.

It is his first official visit to Rome since taking office.

FG, NIA plan insurance cover for travelers

The Nigerian Insurers Association has said it is planning an accident insurance cover for Nigerians in transit in partnership with the Federal Government.

The Director-General, of NIA, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, disclosed this in the association’s 2022 annual report. She said, “The Nigerian Insurers Association and Global Sight Services are working with the Nigerian government, through the Federal Road Safety Corp on group personal accident for all passengers in transit. “It is aimed at reducing the rate of untimely death and to ensure that insurance is made compulsory for all passengers while on transit.”

“It is aimed at reducing the rate of untimely death and to ensure that insurance is made compulsory for all passengers while on transit.” The Chairman, of NIA, Mr Segun Omosehin, during the association’s 52nd annual general meeting in Lagos, said despite the economic downturn being experienced in the country, the Nigerian insurance industry continued to take its pride of place in the economic space.

Obaseki Accuses FG Of Abandoning Edo

Reeling from the pain and difficulty of plying the dilapidated Sapele Road in Benin, some residents have circulated a video of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, stranded at the RCC Junction after a downpour that flooded the road and made it impassable.

The video had a background voice taunting the governor in pidgin English “e don de red…everybody don de collect am now” implying Obaseki was also subjected to the fate of ordinary citizens plying the dilapidated road because of his negligence to fix it.

“When we told the government to fix the road, they were busy filling the potholes with broken blocks. They think they are suffering Nigerians. Now it is pay back time. The governor is the one inside the vehicle but it has stopped moving. This is his vehicle (pointing at it), he cannot come down, he is ashamed. Everyone (both the poor and the rich) don de collect am now,” the male voice said.

Though the convoy later moved away from the flooded road, Obaseki, told journalists that the Federal Government has abandoned Edo State, despite several appeals to fix broken down roads.

“I don’t think that any region where the oil resources that sustain the country come from should be this neglected. We have done everything possible. We don’t know what to do again to draw the attention of the Federal Government to these roads,” he said.

The Edo governor said the state cannot fix the Benin-Auchi and Benin-Sapele roads because the Federal Government had already awarded contracts for its repair to a contractor.

