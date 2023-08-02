Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Hosts Labour Leaders At Aso Rock; Lagos NMA On Strike Over Colleague’s Death

JUST IN: Tinubu Hosts Labour Leaders At Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with the leadership of the organized labor comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting comes amid protests across the country to protest the economic hardship occasioned by the discontinuance of petrol subsidies.

Lagos NMA On Strike Over Colleague’s Death

Members of The Nigerian Medical Association NMA Lagos State Chapter have declared a five-day Statewide Mourning for a Colleague Doctor Diaso Uwaere who died in a Lift Accident.

The Association has Ordered Doctors in the Three Government Hospitals on the Island to Proceed on indefinite Strike.

In a statement signed by the NMA Secretary Dr. Ajibowu Ismail, the umbrella body of Doctors in Lagos State expressed shock Over the death of a Member. A Medical House Officer, whose death occurred as a result of injuries sustained when the Elevator she was in crashed.

According to the Press Statement, The Unfortunate incident could have been averted.

“While we commiserate with her immediate Family, her Colleagues on the island, the Medical Guild, and all body of Doctors in Lagos State, we have resolved to take the following Steps”

BREAKING: Lagos sets up inquiry team to probe elevator accident that killed doctor

The Lagos state government says it has set up an inquiry team to investigate the elevator accident that killed Vwaere Diaso, a medical doctor.

Diaso died on Tuesday after an elevator at the General Hospital, Lagos Island which she was in, fell from the 10th floor.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Lagos state government said it received the news of the doctor’s death with shock.

NLC protest: Normalcy in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe as workers stage Peaceful rallies

Normal business activities continued in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states as workers in the state observed peaceful rallies in compliance with NLC’s directive for a protest over the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

In Borno, workers who gathered at the state NLC secretariat walked along the streets holding placards and chanting slogans to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat. The police provided tight security to guard against miscreants hijacking the protest.

Addressing workers, the Vice Chairman of the state NLC, Mamman Bukar, and other labor union leaders lamented the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidies and urged the government to meet labor demands on the issue.

