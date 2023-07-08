Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Hosts Benin Republic President Talon, Otti Inaugurates New Exco In Abia

Tinubu Hosts Benin Republic President Talon

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

President Bola Tinubu on Friday evening hosted President Patrice Talon at his residence in Abuja.

The meeting between leaders of the neighbouring countries was the second within two weeks.

President Tinubu hosted Talon in Paris, France, on June 23 during the Summit on New Global Financing Pact signing.

Although there was no information available on the meeting held in Abuja on Friday, the Presidency released pictures of both leaders in President Tinubu’s residence.

A brief text accompanying the pictures said “President of the Republic of Benin Prof Patrice Talon on a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in Abuja, Friday evening”.

During their meeting in Paris, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, Tinubu had emphasized need for African countries to enhance the position of the continent among the comity of nations.

Photo Credit:Google

Otti Inaugurates New Exco In Abia

Photo credit: leadership news

The Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has inaugurated a new 19-member executive council for the state with three nominees yet to be screened and cleared by the state House of Assembly.

Addressing the commissioners after they had taken the oath of office and allegiance at Government House, Umuahia, he charged them to bring in the hallmark of excellence and commitment to their duties.

He said the development of critical infrastructure and quality service was the fulcrum of his administration, adding that their tasks are huge, hence excuses, laziness and corruption would not be condoned.

Seven killed in Indian village election clashes

Source: Vanguard paper

At least seven people were killed and dozens more injured in India Saturday after clashes over local polls in West Bengal, a state notorious for political violence during election campaigns.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has in recent years worked hard to gain a toehold in West Bengal — ruled by a communist party for much of its history — to expand its reach beyond its Hindi-speaking northern heartlands.

Voters are currently casting their ballots in a fierce contest to elect municipal leaders, with more than 200,000 candidates across the state of 104 million people.

“Seven people have been killed and dozens wounded in poll-related violence in different villages across the state,” Jawed Shamim, additional director general of West Bengal’s police force, told AFP.

Take Advantage Of Ondo Natural Resources, Commissioner Urges Investors

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Ondo State Government has called on investors all over the world to take advantage of numerous human and natural resources of the state to invest in the state.

The government said it had an enabling business environment that can accommodate any kind of legitimate business across the local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Razaq Obe, stated this while speaking in Akure, on the forthcoming second Ondo investment summit organised by the state. The summit is tagged ‘Develop Ondo 2.0.’

SkillsB (

)