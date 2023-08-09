Todays Headlines: Tinubu Has Something To Hide, Says Atiku’s Counsel, Female Deputy Govs Visit First Lady

Tinubu Has Something To Hide, Says Atiku’s Counsel

Photo Credit: Leadership

The Counsel representing the interest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in his quest to unravel the controversy around the educational qualifications of President Bola Tinubu, Liu Angela, has said that she was puzzled by Tinubu’s “vigorous opposition” to a request asking the Chicago State University in the United States, to make open disclosure about the matter.

Atiku’s lawyer, on Wednesday, said she had sent an email to Tinubu’s lawyers asking for their cooperation in asking the Chicago State University about documents that are already in the public domain, which have been submitted in proceeding in the Nigerian court.

Photo Credit: Google

Female Deputy Govs Visit First Lady

Photo Credit: Leadership

The representatives of the female Deputy Governors in Nigeria have paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, during the visit they pledged their support towards uplifting the lives of Nigerian women through the Renewed Hope Initiative, a pet project of the First Lady.

PEPT: Justice Odili Denies Working For Tinubu

Photo Credit: Leadership

Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, has denied social media reports that she is negotiating a pathway for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The reports, authored by one Jackson Ude, had alleged that Peter-Odili, was regularly meeting with the Appeal and Supreme Courts in respect of the matter.

Presidential Committee On Tax Mulls Suspension Of Diesel VAT- Taiwo Oyedele

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Taiwo Oyedele, the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, says the federal government would consider the removal of Value Added Tax on diesel to reduce the rising cost of goods and services.

Oyedele disclosed this in his speech during the inauguration of the tax committee by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday at the Villa.

PMedia (

)